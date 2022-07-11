Bracknell students create art for Bracknell Library

Creative students from Bracknell and Wokingham College have put their skills to good use by taking part in some work experience projects with Bracknell Forest Libraries.

The Love of Reading

Photography students studying our Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Extended Diploma were asked to produce a photograph or piece of photographic art on the theme of The Love of Reading.

Students were given the choice of Interpret a quote from a book, the most unusual place to read, recreate a book cover, reinvent a fictional character, the library as a community, IT/Book Clubs/Meet the author or social side of the library (place to meet/read the papers/drink coffee).

Kelsey is studying our Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Extended Diploma at Bracknell and Wokingham College.

She said: “I decided to focus on an unusual place to read and recreating a book cover. For the unusual place to read I photographed someone reading in the toilets, on the stairs, hiding in a wardrobe, underneath the stairs, in a tree and blindfolded.

“I also recreated a scene from Matilda where she uses her powers to make breakfast while reading a book. I photographed my cousin and asked my friend to hold the cereal box off camera to look like the scene.

“Taking part in this project has helped me with lighting and different exposures when photographing different scenes whether they were inside or outside. I’ve also become more confident in explaining my ideas.”

Culture and Community themed art

Students studying Art and Design were asked to create a piece of artwork on an A3 canvas board in response to one of the two themes, community, and culture.

Teigan painted a rainbow street, thermal heat map piece in acrylic.

She said: “I found it difficult at first because we were working to a brief which I’m not used to but the more I got into it, the more fun it became as it was quite broad in the two themes.

“It was based on when I used to live in Bracknell, I would go out at night and was being a bit sentimental.

“I thought it would be quite relaxing when you’re reading in the library.”

All the students studying Photography and Art and Design presented their work to library staff. A selection of the work will be displayed at Bracknell Library on The Avenue.

Sue Dew-Gosling, Creative Arts Lecturer at Activate Learning, said:

“Students getting to work on live projects for the community with real clients is an invaluable part of their course.

“Our students have also been given the opportunity to present their artwork to Library staff which has given them an experience of doing a pitch, which they may do in their future careers and helped them to develop their presentation skills.

“We are also looking forward to seeing the artwork on display in the library, which is very rewarding for them.”

Sharon Pickles, Central Services Manager at Bracknell Forest Libraries, said: “We were extremely impressed at the high standard of work produced by all the students and found choosing difficult.

“They are all very talented. Some art canvases are already being displayed in Bracknell library and the photography will be joining them shortly.”

Published in