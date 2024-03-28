Bradford College Achieves West Yorkshire Fair Work Charter

Bradford College is one of the latest certified members of the new West Yorkshire Fair Work Charter.

Created by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, the Charter is an ambitious new initiative that supports and celebrates great employers across the region.

The Charter welcomes employers of all sizes and across sectors who are committed to meaningful action, helping provide better pay, conditions, and opportunities for all.

Local employers, trade unions, and regional leaders helped to develop the initiative, overseen by a steering group. The Charter is guided by five themes: opportunity, security, wellbeing, fulfilment, and employee voice.

Bradford College met the criteria owing to its aspirational 2022-2026 strategic plan and the strategic objective to become an ‘employer of choice.’ Work is underway to boost staff engagement and attendance levels, offer outstanding learning and development, recruit and retain highly skilled and motivated staff, and offer a great place to work.

Sarah Cooper, Bradford College Director of People Services, said:



“We are delighted to be approved as an early joiner of the West Yorkshire Fair Work Charter. This endorsement of Bradford College’s employment practices commends our ambition of being an employer that offers an exceptional workplace.



“We recently updated all our HR policies and are investing more in learning and development and wellbeing activities – all examples of how we support existing and future employees. We look forward to building on this success and sharing best practice with other regional organisations.”

Mayor Tracy Brabin unveiled the West Yorkshire Fair Work Charter at the University of Bradford in November. More than 40 businesses and organisations pledged to improve the quality of work in West Yorkshire, with Bradford College being one of the few large employees in the city to achieve this status.

The West Yorkshire Fair Work Charter follows similar charters in other Mayoral Combined Authority areas, such as Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region. It is designed to be relevant to large organisations, but also small and medium-sized businesses which make up 99% of employers in the region.

Find out more about Bradford College and current job vacancies by visiting:

www.bradfordcollege.ac.uk/about-us/jobs-at-bradford-college