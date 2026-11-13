Bradford College CEO and Principal Chris Webb to retire summer 2027

Chris Webb, CEO and Principal of Bradford College, has announced that he will retire in summer 2027, bringing to a close a 30-year career in further education, the last eight years of which he has spent leading the college.

He joined Bradford College in March 2019 from Barnsley College, where he had been Principal and CEO since 2015.

Under Chris’ stewardship Bradford college has built a reputation for innovation and creative thinking in a city that was UK City of Culture in 2025, and has hosted visits from Sir Charlie Mayfield and Alan Milburn as they carried out their national work on getting more people into employment.

Chris began his teaching career in 1997 with a part-time role at Bedford College, where he taught and coached footballers, and went on to hold senior posts as director of school at Newcastle College and deputy principal at South Thames College. He moved to Barnsley College in March 2011 as vice principal for quality and development, becoming deputy principal for finance and development two years later before he took the top job in 2015.

Announcing his retirement to colleagues, Chris said:

“I’ve worked in Further Education for 30 years, during that time I’ve been a teacher, a lecturer, a personal tutor, a safeguarding lead, an ILT champion, a manager, leader and a CEO. Every role that I have undertaken, I did so in the belief that it made a difference to the students, children and adults, that I helped.”

Reflecting on his time in Bradford, he said:

“Twelve years a CEO with the last eight years here being the most amazing of my life. It’s never been dull, it’s never been easy, but I have loved every minute and every moment of that journey.”

He paid tribute to the college’s staff, adding:

“I believe that Bradford College is one of the best and greatest colleges of today, not because of me, but because of you. Thank you for allowing me to lead, thank you for supporting me, thank you for encouraging me, being patient and always making me feel valued.”

Bradford College is one of the biggest education and training providers in its region, with over 20,000 students across six campuses, including the David Hockney Building, named after its most famous former student. Rated good by Ofsted and holding TEF Silver, Bradford College offers courses in 24 subject areas, from T Levels and apprenticeships to postgraduate degrees, and won an AoC Beacon Award in 2024/25.