British Esports Takes Center Stage at World’s Leading EdTech Show

Leading the Way in EdTech Evolution – Join 30,000 educators and discover the future of Esports in Education at BETT, January 24 – 26th.

British Esports, the national esports federation for the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce a return to the world’s leading EdTech event, Bett, from January 24th to 26th.

The global community for education technology, Bett UK, is the largest annual event of its kind, attracting in excess 30,000+ educators, innovators and changemakers from across the education landscape, as well as 600+ EdTech and resource solution providers.

For the third consecutive year, British Esports is proud to host the immensely popular Esports @ Bett theatre. This dedicated esports zone will present a range of engaging talks, panels, interactive sessions, and workshops, all centred around the rapidly growing world of competitive gaming.

Tailored to benefit both educators and policymakers, the event aims to provide guidance in establishing esports facilities in education, and spotlight strategies to enhance student learning, engagement and accessibility, with a focus on meeting the needs of SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) learners.

Additionally, the programme will emphasise how esports contributes to the development of essential transferable skills such as communication, leadership, strategic thinking and social awareness, and will further highlight the employment pathways available in STEM-related careers (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

Alongside insightful talks and fundamental takeaways from key speakers at British Esports including President of the Federation, Chester King, Vice President, Tom Dore, Head of Education, Kalam Neale, Head of Operations, Alice Whorely and Head of Partnerships, Gary Tibbett, Esports @ Bett will also feature compelling esports action with a Rocket League tournament, showcasing some of the best esports talent at schools and colleges from across the UK who compete in the British Esports Student Champs.

Kalam Neale, Head of Education, British Esports, said:

“British Esports is excited to return to Bett UK for the third consecutive year as hosts of hugely popular Esports @ Bett theatre.”

“Last year saw more than 1,000 educators attend Esports @ Bett, all of whom discovered how esports is changing the game for education.”

The team from British Esports can be found opposite the Esports @ Bett theatre for the duration of the show and look forward to welcoming you all and supporting your esports education journey.

Bjorn Sirum, Head of Product at Bett, said:

“We’re excited to be continuing to showcase the transformative influence of esports at Bett alongside one of the world’s leading esports federations in British Esports.”

“Join us from January 24th to 26th for an immersive esports experience as we dive into the educational prowess and widespread appeal of esports.”

For more information on Esports @ Bett, including ticket availability and the latest agenda, visit the official website here.

Published in