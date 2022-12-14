British teachers turn to their own technology to do their job

Nine in 10 (87%) education workers say it’s essential that teachers have access to a printer, yet only half (52%) of teachers use printers in the classroom, according to new research from Epson. Many are driven to using their own with three quarters (67%) saying they use their home printer for teaching needs.

The survey of 3,460 people working in the education sector across Europe, the Middle East and Africa shows pressure is mounting for better technology provision in schools. Six in ten UK respondents(60%) saystudents expect higher levels of technology use now compared tobefore, and the majority (55%) are looking at greater ways to collaborate and generate student engagement.

But improving solutions comes at a price, so it is unsurprising that in the context of economic crisis in the UK, nearly two-thirds of those working in the sector (63%) are prioritising managing rising costs right now.

Considering those questioned say nearly four tenths (38.5%) of the average school day is spent using digital technology, it’s worrying that the current economic climate may be impacting the transition to better technology.The sector needs to look at how it can best support students and teachers in the wake of hybrid and digital learning. And at a basic level, provide easy and official access to tools such as printers – particularly as 57% expect an increase in print volumes over the next 12 months.

Commenting on the findings, Richard Wells, head of office print sales UK&I at Epson, said,

“Teachers appear to lack the basic technology needed – such as printers in the classroom. While using their own technology to deliver provision or produce materials fills a gap, it’s unfair to shift the cost burden to them and raises the question of education equality – as many students will have teachers that are unable or unwilling to support this.

“This is a major concern and technology manufacturers like us must do all we can to help solve the problems faced within the sector. Energy efficient, cost effective and easy-to-use solutions are available both when it comes to staple products like printers and with newer digital and collaborative technologies such as projectors. Getting this right is imperative if students and teachers are to maximise the benefits that technology can offer and advance the way in which students learn.”

The full findings of the research are available to download in the report IT peripherals are no longer peripheral.

