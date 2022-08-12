Brockenhurst College becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner

Teaching staff at Brockenhurst College will be welcomed as members of the Society for Education and Training (SET) thanks to a new corporate partnership.

The agreement will see 25 teaching staff at the College become members of SET, the only professional membership body dedicated to teachers and trainers working in Further Education (FE). The partnership, which began earlier this month (August 2022), means staff will benefit from a valuable range of professional development opportunities including access to exclusive content, research, webinars, events and discounts.

Announcing the partnership, Simon Lovegrove, Vice Principal at Brockenhurst College, said:

“It’s a really positive step for Brockenhurst College to join the Society for Education and Training as a Corporate Partner. Investing in our staff and their professional development is a top priority as we strive to provide the highest-quality learning experience for our learners.”

As SET members, teaching staff at the Sixth Form College will enjoy benefits including:

• the opportunity to study for Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). SET is the only passport to achieving both QTLS and ATS

• access to resources, training and teaching tools, research and expert views in further education

• discounts to CPD courses run by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF)

• access to SET’s online FE/HE ebook library

• being part of the largest professional network of teachers and trainers in the further education sector, with opportunities to share expertise and experience with their peers

• receiving copies of inTuition, the leading journal for practitioners working across further education, vocational teaching and training

• entitlement to use SET’s membership grade designations after their names: Associate member (ASET), Member (MSET) or Fellow member (FSET), depending on the level of their teaching qualifications.

Martin Reid, Director of SET, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Brockenhurst College as a Corporate Partner of the Society for Education and Training.

Our partnership provides teaching staff with access to a host of expertise and resources as well as CPD opportunities, including enabling them to study for both Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). We look forward to supporting our new members in striving for excellence in their professional journey.”

Further information about SET Corporate Partnerships can be found on the SET website.

