Business School unveils new courses to meet industry demand

Cambria Business School unveiled a raft of innovative new funded courses to meet industry demand.

The Coronavirus pandemic has transformed the way the private sector operates, including flexible working hours and conditions, sustainable, ‘green’ initiatives, and future proofing.

The Northop-based Business School – part of Coleg Cambria – has designed professional programmes (funding subject to eligibility) in partnership with leading organisations such as IOSH, NEBOSH, the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), CIPD, Prince2, Highfield, and the ILM (Institute of Learning and Management).

Among them are qualifications on the themes of People Management, Organisational Learning and Development, Leadership and Management, Project Management, Effective Mentoring Skills, and Professional Digital Marketing, with a variety of grant-funded and free and flexible options (subject to eligibility) as part of the Personal Learning Account (PLA) scheme.

Jane Keys, Assistant Principal for Employer Engagement, said: “To meet the demands of industry in 2022 and beyond, and in collaboration with our partners in the private and public sector, we have designed a wide range of courses across multiple sectors.

“We also tailor qualifications specifically to the needs of an employer, should they want to upskill their workforce for CPD, and forward planning, in light of the challenges all organisations have faced since the onset of Covid-19.”

Jane added: “An example of this is our new Level 4 and Level 5 Remote Management programme, to support company owners, senior leaders and HR employees managing a remote or ‘hybrid’ workforce due to the pandemic.

“For some there are still obstacles to communicating virtually and trying to implement strategies, deal with everyday HR issues and measure productivity – it’s been very testing for them.

“That’s why, given demand and the feedback we’ve received from across different industries, we decided to create a bespoke programme that will cover many of these themes, which can be adapted for a variety of areas.”

Another new and topical suite of courses cover mental health awareness, led by Mental Health and Wellbeing lecturer Caroline McDermott.

She said: “We have had interest from North Wales and further afield given the innovative and advanced content we will be delivering.

“Our partnership with the awarding bodies Highfield, IOSH and NEBOSH are a particular USP and attracting managers wanting to enrol day or night, which we can accommodate given the demand.

“And the topics are across changes in the workplace to ensure the wellbeing of employees and those with specific mental health conditions.”

Jane added: “Whatever the subject, we work in partnership with industry to ensure our learners are at the forefront of advances in their sector.

“And with many of these courses supported by grant funding it gives employees and employers peace of mind when looking to develop their skills for the future.”

For more information, email [email protected] or call 0300 30 30 006.

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for more news and information from Coleg Cambria.

To find out if you are eligible for PLA (Personal Learning Account) courses and a full list of those available via Welsh Government funding, email [email protected].

