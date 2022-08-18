Busy Clearing day at the Royal Agricultural University but places are still available

After a busy day of enquiries from those receiving exam results today, the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) is encouraging students to take their time and think through all their options.

Offering both undergraduate and postgraduate courses in subjects ranging from agriculture, rural land management, and rural policy, to sustainable food systems, real estate, cultural heritage, and equine science, the Cirencester-based university achieved excellent results in this year’s National Student Survey (NSS) with an overall satisfaction result higher than most of the top universities in the country.

In the annual survey, which gathers final year undergraduate students’ opinions on the quality of their courses, the RAU students’ votes ranked their university 1st, amongst all UK universities, for Learning Community, while the University recorded an overall student satisfaction score of 85.17%, a massive 9% above the average for the sector.

RAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter McCaffery said:

“We have had a brilliant first day of Clearing here at the RAU. We are seeing an increasing number of potential students – school and college leavers as well as mature adults – who are currently going through the application process and our recruitment team is busy supporting enquiries from prospective students keen to study here from September.

“The most important message I would send out to all applicants is to take your time and think through all your options. We know that this time can be nerve racking but we are here to help you with lots of support on offer. You can find us on social media or call us on 01285 889912 anytime between now and September.

“We are having an Open Day this Saturday (20 August) so, if you are free, pop in and meet us in person. We can give you tailored and in-depth advice, you can meet the academics and current students, and you can get a feel for our beautiful campus nestled in the Cotswolds just outside Cirencester.

“The RAU may be more than 175 years old but we are more societally relevant today than ever as we equip a new generation of students to meet the most pressing challenges that face us in the world today – climate change, food security, sustainable land use, biodiversity loss, heritage management, and more. Come and see for yourself!”

Student Pip Higgins, who is studying for a BSc in Bloodstock and Performance Horse Management at the RAU, joined through Clearing in September 2021. She said:

“I only decided in the July, before I started University in September, that I no longer wanted to study my chosen course at any of the universities I had applied to. My first choice university was Plymouth to study radiography – very different to horses!

“I really love my course and the whole of uni life here at the RAU. My advice to anyone out there thinking of applying through Clearing would be that it isn’t a bad thing at all. It may not have been your route of choice but it can offer different opportunities that you may not have considered before! Go for it!”

Rural Land Management student Ellie Pincombe, who also joined through Clearing, agreed:

“Coming to the RAU was the best decision I’ve ever made. If any students out there are thinking about applying through clearing, my advice would be ‘Don’t be afraid to take the leap, it’s so worth in the end’.”

