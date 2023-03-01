Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Caerphilly Cabinet Agrees Successful New Youth Service Model

FE News Editor March 1, 2023
0 Comments
Caerphilly Cabinet Agrees Successful New Youth Service Model

Caerphilly County Borough Council has agreed to formally adopt the new blended model of youth work that gained prominence and success during the Covid 19 pandemic.

The new and successful blended approach to youth work has been in operation for almost three years. Support has been given by CCBC to formalise these changes and embed them as a core operating principle of the Council’s approach to youth work.

This model aims to deliver improved core youth work provision throughout the borough, based on the needs, demographics, and geography of the area, whilst enhancing the professionalism of staff and accommodating to the needs of young people where a purely centre based approach is not appropriate.

Cllr Carol Andrews, Cabinet Member for Education and Communities, has said “The Council are committed to ensuring that every young person has access to the relevant services that they require therefore, I am pleased that we have recognised the need for a new successful model to be formally adopted for the youth service.”

“The new model will enhance the invaluable work that our youth service delivers even more. It makes the service multi-locational, reflecting the change and providing the young people with what they have asked for, facilitating our aim of being universal and openly accessible to everyone.”

To read the full report presented to cabinet please visit: Formalising the Youth Service Model.pdf (caerphilly.gov.uk)

Published in: Education, Social impact
FE News Editor

