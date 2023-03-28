Calderdale College boosts free training offer with additional mental health course

To mark Stress Awareness Month this April, Calderdale College has announced the launch of its free Level 1 course in Awareness of First Aid for Mental Health.

Aimed at SME employers across Calderdale and the surrounding areas, as well as new and current apprentices, the half-day course will be run remotely and seeks to support employee wellbeing and improve workplace culture.

It will cover:

Understanding what mental health is, why people develop mental health conditions and the role of a First Aider for mental health Understanding how to provide advice and practical support for a person presenting a mental health condition Understanding how to recognise and manage stress Understanding how to recognise a range of mental health conditions

This recent launch supplements the Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications in Mental Health First Aid already offered by the college as part of its Collaborative Apprenticeships programme.

A number of leading regional organisations, including The Piece Hall and Covéa Insurance, have already taken advantage of the existing training, with many more organisations expected to enrol over the coming months.

Running until June 2023, the Collaborative Apprenticeships project aims to increase the quantity and improve the quality of apprenticeships in Calderdale and its surrounding areas, by offering employers access to free training courses, services and support.

Claire Williams, Head of Employer Engagement at Calderdale College, said:

“As a half-day course that’s taken remotely, the Level 1 Awareness of First Aid for Mental Health training is a fantastic way for employers to effectively establish more supportive and open workplace cultures. It provides a great grounding for staff, helping them to get a better understanding of mental health issues and provide support to any peers who might be struggling.

“We thought it was particularly fitting that we launch this newest course in line with Stress Awareness Month, as we understand the detrimental effect that stress can have on mental health, and how important it is to raise awareness of this and reduce the stigma of mental health.

“The feedback that we’ve had from those who took part in our Level 2 and 3 courses has been fantastic, and we’d invite any employer thinking about how they can empower employees to talk with confidence about mental health in the workplace, to seriously consider the free training on offer.”

The Collaborative Apprenticeships project is fully funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) and managed by the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges (WYCC). Calderdale College is supporting the delivery of the project in partnership with local employers and training providers.

Courses can be arranged around employer availability, so please contact the college directly to register your interest on: .

For more information on the Collaborative Apprenticeships programme, visit: https://www.calderdale.ac.uk/collaborative-apprenticeships/.

Published in