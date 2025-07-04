Capital City College and The Nationals combine further education and goalkeeper coaching in new programme

Aspiring young goalkeepers will soon have access to the UK’s first dedicated further education and goalkeeping academy, through a new partnership between Capital City College (CCC) and The Nationals, a leading goalkeeper coaching and education programme in the UK.

The Goalkeeper Education Academy (GEA) allows students to combine learning at a further education college while receiving professional goalkeeping coaching.

The GEA is aimed at young people aged 16-18 who are looking for the opportunities that further education can bring. This new employer partnership offers a healthy balance of studies and sport, taking place at CCC’s Enfield centre.

Launching this September, the academy offers students goalkeeper-specific coaching alongside further education classes through Capital City College.

The typical goalkeeping academy student receive:

Six hours of weekly professional goalkeeper coaching

An affiliation with, and work experience opportunities at professional and semi-professional football clubs

Performance analysis with professional feedback and target setting

Tactical, technical and mindset workshops

The chance to observe professional club training

On-site medical and physical support

Scholarship and bursary opportunities

Paul Sherratt, co-founder of The Nationals, said:

“There are football programmes around the UK but none of them specifically align goalkeeper training with full-time further education. So we think it’s a first for any college across the UK. We want to create a pathway for goalkeepers, so they train and study, and work with a high calibre of professional coaches and personnel and come away with a high-quality education while developing as well-rounded individuals. It’s a win-win.”

Martin Brennan, former professional goalkeeper and Lead Coach of The Nationals, added:

“We want to give young people the chance to be trained by professional goalkeeper coaches like myself, and improve their confidence and self-esteem. We want to make sure they’re getting their education alongside the training, and that they’ll have opportunities to be seen by other clubs, undergo detailed analysis, and receive specialist coaching they might not find elsewhere.”

Nihaad Kapdi, Group Head of School – Sport and Public Services at Capital City College, said:

“This is a partnership we’re really excited about. For any young person wanting to pursue their education and train at the elite level in goalkeeping, this academy is for them.”

To take part, interested students must be aged 16-18 years old by 1st September 2025, enrolled on a full-time course at CCC, and successfully pass a Goalkeeper Education Academy Trial.