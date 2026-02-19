Cardiff and Vale College marks major milestone as construction begins on two new landmark campuses in the Vale of Glamorgan

Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) has celebrated a significant milestone in the development of two new landmark campuses in the Vale of Glamorgan, marking the official start of construction at the Barry Waterfront Campus and the Advanced Technology Centre.

The milestone was marked at a groundbreaking ceremony attended by key partners including Welsh Government, Welsh Education Partnership Company (WEPCo), Bouygues UK, Vale of Glamorgan Council and Cardiff and Vale College, alongside representatives from across the project team and wider stakeholder group delivering the new campuses for the Vale. The event was also attended by Member of the Senedd for the Vale of Glamorgan, Jane Hutt MS, who has supported the project from the outset.

The development forms a central part of the College’s £119m investment in training and skills in the Vale of Glamorgan and is being delivered through the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme. Together, the two campuses represent a major commitment to creating modern, inclusive and future-focused learning environments that respond directly to the needs of learners, employers and the local community.

Barry Waterfront Campus will become a vibrant, community-focused campus in the heart of Barry, providing high-quality education and training opportunities for young people and adults in a prominent and accessible location. The campus will play a key role in supporting local economic growth, widening participation and creating a welcoming space for learners of all ages, businesses and community partners.

Located near Cardiff Airport, the Advanced Technology Centre will focus on delivering the advanced technical and digital skills needed by employers now and in the future. Purpose-built to support innovation, industry collaboration and cutting-edge training, the centre will strengthen links between education and employment, helping to build a highly skilled workforce to support key regional industries, future growth sectors and support Wales’ net-zero transition.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle said:

“We are really pleased to support Cardiff and Vale College’s twin-campus project as part of our Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme through our innovative Mutual Investment Model. This demonstrates our commitment to Further Education in Wales, and I look forward to seeing learners thrive and flourish in these exciting new facilities.”

Cardiff and Vale College Group Chief Executive Mike James said:

“We are delighted to mark this important milestone for two new campuses that will make a real difference to the communities of the Vale of Glamorgan. These developments reflect our commitment to creating high-quality learning environments for our community and employers, as well as our drive to invest in skills for the future.

“As the builds progress, we look forward to engaging with young people, families, community groups and employers, ensuring all are part of the journey as these campuses take shape. When the doors open in September 2027, these spaces will belong to the communities they serve, delivering long-term educational, social and economic benefits for the Vale.”

Christian Stanbury, WEPCo CEO said:

“It was a privilege to attend this week’s groundbreaking ceremony at the Barry Waterfront Campus — a major milestone in bringing this ambitious project to life. This moment is the result of outstanding collaboration and commitment across the partnership, including WEPCo, Cardiff and Vale College, Bouygues UK, Meridiam, the Development Bank of Wales, our funders, and the many individuals working tirelessly behind the scenes to make it possible.

“Both the Barry Waterfront Campus and the Advanced Technology Centre campuses will play a transformative role in their communities, creating exceptional spaces for student learning, teaching, and wider community engagement for many years to come.

Bouygues UK’s Managing Director for Wales and the South West, Mark Cesenek, said:

“Breaking ground on these exciting and innovative builds marks the start of something truly special. Although today marks our official ground-breaking, we are proud to already be well underway, with significant progress achieved including site accommodation, ground remediation, concrete piling, and foundation and drainage works. In the coming weeks, the steel frames will begin to rise from the ground, bringing this development to life.”

The first Net Zero Further Education project in Wales, both campuses will become truly sustainable learning environments in which thousands will learn each year, bringing substantial community and economic development benefits to the Vale. Both campuses are due to open in the summer of 2027.