Caroline to take lead role in Education Studies review

An academic from the University of Winchester is set to play a key part in shaping the future of her subject after being picked for an important role with one of the UK’s top education standards watchdogs.

Dr Caroline Stockman, Senior Fellow in the Department of Education and Childhood Studies, has been appointed Deputy Chair for the QAA Education Subject Benchmark Review.

QAA (Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education) is an independent charity working with providers and regulatory bodies to maintain and enhance quality and standards in higher education.

It recently launched a new series of Subject Benchmark Statements reviews. These statements, which act as a national reference point, set out what graduates can reasonably be expected to know, do and understand at the end of their studies.

Caroline will lead the review of Education Studies with Professor Richard Woolley from the University of Hull as chair and co-deputy Professor Jackie Potter, of the University of Chester.

So far, 28 Subject Benchmark Statements have been reviewed and published in a bid to show how disciplines address the wider social goals of equality, diversity and inclusivity, sustainability, and entrepreneurship.

“This aligns well with the University of Winchester’s commitment to educate, to advance knowledge and serve the common good,” said Caroline.

In the next year, an advisory group of subject specialists from across the sector in the UK will be assembled to inform the review.

Caroline added: “I am committed to the aims of inclusion, employability, and sustainability at the heart of the review. In particular, my research has highlighted the significance of quality higher education in a society pervaded by generative AI. It raises pertinent questions for those core principles.

“I hope the revised Subject Benchmark Statement will be a valuable resource for UK HE to ensure graduates will thrive in a complex world.”

Other subjects being reviewed in the latest round are Accounting. Finance, Librarianship, Philosophy, Music, and Public Policy and Public Administration.

