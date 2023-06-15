Charities to profit from kindness of Wrexham business students

BTEC Business students have again demonstrated their generosity and community spirit by donating project profits to a selection of charities.

Learners on the Coleg Cambria course hit the headlines last year after opening a pop-up shop at the Yale site’s Enterprise Hub in Wrexham, raising hundreds of pounds for Nightingale House Hospice.

This year the Level 3 cohort has gone even further, gathering £637 for The Dogs Trust, WWF, Hope House Hospice, Ronald McDonald House based at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, MIND Cymru and Cancer Research UK.

Lecturer Anne Williams explains how they did it.

“As part of the programme the learners were tasked with planning and running their own business,” she said.

“They all chose to launch a social enterprise so they could have an impact on the local community and economy and decided that all profits would be donated to charity.

“There was a wide-ranging selection of ventures, from photography to recycling, pet treats, sports and more, but one thing was constant, their unwavering determination to make as much money as possible for these worthwhile causes.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of them, they are an incredible group, talented and, more importantly, brimming with positivity.

“They never fail to impress and always put themselves before profit, though on this occasion it was for others.”

Anne added: “As a collective we would like to thank everyone who supported us, notably fellow staff and students, and we hope the charities in question will benefit from this project.”

