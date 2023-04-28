Chester is top five for University of the Year and more in UK student-led awards

The University of Chester has been named in the top five in five categories including University of the Year in the largest exclusively student-voted higher institution awards in the UK.

After achieving the joint highest number of nominations of any institution in this year’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCAs), the University has been announced as among the best five for: University of the Year; Lecturers and Teaching Quality; University Halls; Postgraduate experience and Cost of Living support (submission-based).

It is also the only university in the North West in the top 20 for the University of the Year accolade and overall, has gained a top ten place in nine categories and top 20 place in 11 – all the categories the University was eligible to enter.

Now in their tenth year, the WUSCAs celebrate the very best of university life across the country and shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond to support students during the academic year.

The placings are decided from more than 35,000 verified student reviews from on-campus visits and online submissions via the whatuni.com website, generated from over 240 Higher Education Institutions nationwide. With this student-led approach of review collection, shortlisted universities are uniquely recognised by students for delivering an exceptional experience.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons said:

“I am so pleased and proud that the University has been recognised as part of this celebration of the student voice.

“It means an incredible amount for the University to be placed so highly across the board by students; for students to choose us as among the best in the UK and shine a light on areas such as the postgraduate experience.

“Thank you to all the students who shared their reviews and everyone at the University for their commitment and work in amplifying the student voice, and offering a breadth of opportunities and support to continually develop and enhance the student experience.”

Camilla King, Director of Client Partnerships at IDP Connect, which co-ordinates the Awards added:

“After a challenging couple of years, it’s important to recognise the universities going above and beyond to support students and give them the best university experiences possible. The institutions recognised have successfully adapted, created and implemented fantastic initiatives to support and engage students, which our awards are thrilled to celebrate.”

The 2023 Whatuni Student Choice Award results were announced at a ceremony in London on April 26.

