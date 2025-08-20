City Campus Refurbishment Nominated for Award Celebrating Excellence in Education Spaces

Leeds Trinity University’s Leeds City Campus has been shortlisted in the Refurbishment of the Year category at the Education Estates Awards 2025.

The prize recognises a refurbishment project that has significantly improved an existing education building, enhancing its functionality, sustainability and overall user experience.

After the University secured the lease of 1 Trevelyan Square in late 2022, the space underwent extensive refurbishments to be transformed into a modern educational facility before opening its doors to students for the first time in October 2024. Sustainability was at the forefront of the development of the City Campus, which was designed to meet BREEAM Excellent as a minimum in design and operation. The BREEAM Excellent rating demonstrates the City Campus’s minimal environmental impact and use of innovative sustainable solutions to operate.

Complementing Leeds Trinity’s Main Campus in Horsforth, the City Campus is home to courses in Business, Law, Computer Science, Criminology, and Construction and the Built Environment. Its specialist facilities include a board room, law court, custody suite and labs to enhance learning opportunities and familiarise students with the environments and equipment they will regularly experience once they have graduated and begin their careers. Students also have access to a range of study spaces and Collaborative Active Teaching Spaces featuring accessible technologies that further support their learning experience.

Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, said:

“From the moment we acquired 1 Trevelyan Square there began a huge collaborative effort involving colleagues from across Leeds Trinity, partners, architects, builders and many others to create the City Campus we have today. So much consideration went into developing a space that provides our students with the tools they need to succeed not only in their time with us, but in their future careers. I am so proud of what has been achieved with our City Campus and its nomination for this award is exciting recognition of all the hard work that went into it.”

As well as forming stronger relationships with key partners and employers, contributing to the continued growth of Leeds city centre and supporting demand for skills, a key aim of the City Campus was to grow the University’s pool of prospective students interested in the city experience. Its location just off Boar Lane places students right on the doorstep of all that the city has to offer, from employment opportunities to transport, entertainment and culture, allowing them to experience the student life Leeds is renowned for.

And, as the campus prepares to enter only its second academic year in operation, Leeds Trinity’s student recruitment figures show it is having the desired impact – the University has seen a surge in applications from undergraduate and postgraduate students hoping to study a programme delivered at the City Campus in 2025 when compared to this time last year.

Jo Hynes, Chief Operating Officer at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“We were always confident that having a presence in the city would make us a more attractive option to prospective students, and the increased interest we have received in studying at our City Campus has only reinforced that belief.

“It has almost been a year since the building officially opened for teaching, and in that time, we’ve been able to highlight the facilities we offer and show students what studying at City Campus looks like in practice. For students, being able to see and get excited about what they’re applying for makes a big difference, and I think Leeds Trinity is seeing proof of that now. I look forward to seeing what has been a positive start for the City Campus translate into positive student stories and real-world impact.”