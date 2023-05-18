City Lit Welcomes Three Highly Accomplished Fellows for 2023

City Lit, the renowned adult education provider, is pleased to announce the addition of three new City Lit Fellows for 2023. These individuals have demonstrated exceptional commitment to adult education and have made significant contributions in their respective fields.

The new City Lit Fellows for 2023 are Bettany Hughes OBE, Dame Magdalene Odundo, and Dr Fiona Hill. These exceptional women have achieved remarkable success, and City Lit is thrilled to welcome them to the fellowship.

Bettany Hughes OBE is an English historian, author, and broadcaster who has made significant contributions to the study of ancient and medieval history and culture. She has helped make the world of classics popular, understandable, and accessible to a broad audience. Hughes was a keynote speaker at Classics Week 2022 at the British Museum, and her contributions to the field of history and culture are widely respected.

Dame Magdalene Odundo is a world-renowned ceramic artist who has made significant contributions to the arts in the UK. With a strong connection to the City Lit School of Visual Arts and as Chancellor of the University for the Creative Arts, Dame Magdalene understands the importance of arts education and the role that the arts can play in individual and societal development.

Dr Fiona Hill is a British-American foreign affairs specialist and author who has served as an advisor to the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations. She is an advocate for access to education and frequently speaks about the opportunities that education can provide, particularly for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. As the new Chancellor of the University of Durham, Dr Hill understands the importance of education and the impact it can have on individuals and society.

The City Lit Fellowship Programme was established in 2015 to recognise individuals who have shown exceptional commitment to adult education in the United Kingdom and have provided inspiration and support to City Lit and its students. The fellowship acknowledges the contributions of those who have challenged convention and demonstrated a commitment to improving lives through education. Existing fellows include Ruby Wax, Gillian Anderson, Grayson Perry and Ed Balls to name a few.

“We are delighted to welcome Bettany Hughes OBE, Dame Magdalene Odundo, and Dr Fiona Hill as our new City Lit Fellows for 2023. These ladies have made remarkable contributions to their respective fields and share our commitment to the transformative power of education.” said Mark Malcomson, CEO and Principle of City Lit. “

For more information about the City Lit Fellows Programme, please visit:

https://www.citylit.ac.uk/city-lit-fellows.

Published in