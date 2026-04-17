City of Liverpool honours Open Awards as it celebrates its 45th anniversary

Qualification awarding body Open Awards has been honoured with the Freedom of the City of Liverpool as it celebrates its 45th anniversary year.

Based in Speke, the charity started life as the Open College Network North West Region in 1981, before transitioning to become Open Awards in 2005.

It specialises in vocational qualifications and widening access to education nationwide.

Lord Mayor of Liverpool Councillor Barbara Murray recognised Open Awards’ 45th anniversary and its long-standing commitment to education by granting the charity the honour of Freedom of the City of Liverpool.

The award, also known as the Freedom Roll of Associations, recognises organisations and individuals who have had a remarkable positive impact on the local community and the international standing of the city.

Notable previous recipients of the honour include former Prime Minister William Gladstone, all four members of The Beatles, South African President Nelson Mandela, and former Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp.

Councillor Murray said:

“Liverpool is fortunate to have so many organisations and individuals who make a significant contribution to life in the city. The civic honours provide us with an opportunity to shine a spotlight on their work and recognise the positive difference they make.”

Open Awards Chief Executive Heather Akehurst OBE said: “We are absolutely thrilled to learn that in our 45th year Open Awards has been awarded Freedom of the City of Liverpool. Thank you to all our trustees and colleagues both past and present.”

Other recipients of the honour this year include Liverpool Harriers and Athletics Club, Xi’an Jiaotong–Liverpool University (XJTLU) and former Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Society Chief Executive Michael Eakin OBE.

The award is the latest recognition for the charity as it marks its anniversary year.

Liverpool Garston MP Maria Eagle recently visited the charity in recognition of its 45th anniversary.

She said:

“Open Awards has been supporting learners in Liverpool Garston and beyond for 45 years, helping people gain the knowledge, skills and confidence to progress. From Access to HE Diplomas to vocational qualifications, the organisation plays a vital role in widening opportunity. It was a pleasure to visit and see first-hand the team’s commitment to inclusive and accessible education. Congratulations on this impressive milestone.”

Minister for Skills Baroness Jacqui Smith MP also wrote to congratulate the charity on its anniversary.

She wrote:

“With learners at the heart of all you do, your work in special educational needs provision, prison and offender learning, and adult vocational education reflects a noble mission: transforming lives through accessible, flexible education.”