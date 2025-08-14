City of Oxford College and University Centre students celebrate A Level success

City of Oxford College and University Centre is celebrating a 98% pass rate for A Level qualifications today, up 1% on last year.

While 70% of students got their first choice university place, 10% of students who applied took up offers from Russel Group universities.

14 of the 18 A Level subjects at City of Oxford College and University Centre secured 100% pass rates.

The college’s Biology A Level department achieved a 100% pass rate, 6.8% higher than last year’s national average.

Other notable A Level subjects that achieved a 100% pass rate include:

Government and Politics, 5.4% higher than last year’s national average.

Law, 5.3% higher than last year’s national average.

Chemistry, 4.6% higher than last year’s national average.

Hannah O’Neill, Group Director of Academic Studies Faculty and City of Oxford College and University Centre, said:

“We are incredibly proud of each and every one of our A Level students at Activate Learning.

“Today is a celebration of their hard work, dedication and resilience, and we share in their achievements with great joy. Many of our learners have overcome personal and educational challenges on their journeys, and their results are only part of their stories.

“Our staff will be on hand throughout results day to support students with their next steps if required, offering advice and guidance on the clearing process and helping them to explore the many opportunities that lie ahead. We wish all of our learners every success for their futures.

“I would also like to thank the incredible team of teachers, managers and other colleagues who work tirelessly to support learners.”

Ben Maslen was one of the college’s top performers, achieving a grade A* in Government and Politics, a grade A in History and a grade A in Sociology. He will now take on an offer to study History and Politics at University of Warwick.

Ben said:

“I don’t know what to say! It feels surreal, because when I walked out of those exams, I was thinking not a chance! Now that I’ve got these, it’s more than a shock.

“I want to go and study History and Politics at University of Warwick – but further to that, it will give me more opportunity to interact with people and have new experiences.

“One day I would like to become an MP, but realistically, I’ll just see where the future takes me.

“College did a fantastic job at making me feel comfortable in an environment where I could meet people who became my friends! I’m a completely different person compared to how I was three years ago.

“I’m usually quite reserved in my opinions of teachers, but genuinely they were the best teachers I’ve ever had and I can’t express how grateful I truly am.

“They were all very supportive, helping me through problems personally and academically which was a massive boost to my confidence and academic performance.”

Ava Millwood Hall was another one of the college’s top performers, achieving a grade A in Mathematics, a grade A in Physics and a grade A in Further Mathematics. She will now take up an offer to study Maths at the University of Exeter.

Ava said:

“I’m going to the University of Exeter, and I needed ABC. I will be studying Maths.

“I’m really excited to study Maths. Afterwards, I’m not sure, but maybe a career in data science. I also like Physics, so maybe finding a way of combining the two subjects and working in research.”

“Coming here has enabled me to work at the same time, do other things and expand my knowledge on areas outside of college, which will be useful for the future.

“I’ve known some of my teachers for over three years. Seyed was my Maths teacher, and was always very encouraging.

“The college is great for independence, and building something of your own that you can be proud of.”

One of the students heading off to their first choice university is Francesca Martin. She achieved a B grade in English Literature, a B grade in Psychology and an A grade in Media, allowing her to take up an offer from the University of Leeds to study Communication and Media.

Francesca said:

“I got ABB, so I’m going on to study Communication and Media at the University of Leeds, and I’m very excited! I’m literally shaking, I’m so happy and it’s nice to see that the revision paid off.

“I want to go on to work in communications in Formula 1 – that’s the end goal. So going to university, I can do all the modules in PR and Communications, and study abroad. I can do everything because I got the right results!

“I would like to say thank you to all my teachers for making the lessons interesting and engaging, but most importantly for supporting me through my revision (and lots of stress!).

“I really enjoyed my experience here as I feel it encouraged me to become more independent, which is a skill that will help me through university and life.

“Doing Media A Level at college gave me a good introduction to the course and has reinforced my love for communications!”

Olivia Sawyer, 18, from Witney, achieved a grade A in Psychology, a grade B in English Literature, and a grade B in Media Studies. She will take up an offer to study Psychology at Oxford Brookes University.

Olivia said:

“I’m really happy with it. I did constant revision in the upcoming months to the exams, and I’m glad it’s paid off. I want to work in psychology, and ideally with young people and mental health.

“I’d like to say thank you to my teachers for being continually supportive. Even though there were sometimes issues or things were really difficult, I always felt really safe in my classes and I knew I could trust them to help if I was struggling with things in class.

“I would definitely recommend this college to others, especially if they struggled in secondary school due to the environment but still want to do A Levels. There’s a lot more freedom here and the student support is really good.

“Being at this college has definitely been the best part of my time in education so far, and while I’m super excited about university, these past two years are going to be a period of time that I look back on with really happy memories.”

Elis Bentley, 18, from Wallingford, achieved a grade A in Religious Studies and a grade B in Sociology. She is currently working as a chef during her gap year, after which she will apply to university.

Ellis said:

“I’m taking a gap year currently, but I’m planning on going to university to study either International Relations and Humanities, or Social Studies. For one of the courses I’m planning on doing, the grades were ABB, so I’m all good there!

“A Levels have been another key to open more doors, and I’m really glad I chose the A Levels I did.

“The teachers here have been incredibly supportive – three of the best teachers I’ve had in education. They always try to make the lessons fun and engaging and I really appreciate that particularly as someone who struggled with attention span during lessons.

“I had a moment where I wasn’t sure if I wanted to go to college or sixth form – and now I know college was the right decision. It’s relaxed, but the teachers push you enough to make sure you’re on track.”