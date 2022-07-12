City of Wolverhampton College named FE College of the Year at National Awards

City of Wolverhampton College has won a prestigious national award for its commitment to empowering students, apprentices and staff to develop their digital skills.

The college beat off tough competition from three other further education colleges to be crowned FE College of the Year at the national Edufuturists Awards 2022, on June 30.

Since 2020, the college has embraced the use of the national Inspiring Digital Enterprise Award (iDEA) programme, which enables participants to complete online challenges to earn digital badges, with students and apprentices achieving over 86,000 badges to date.

College staff have also benefitted from dedicated digital training days with online webinars and courses – covering creativity, collaboration, communication and critical thinking – to enable them to use digital technology effectively and confidently in the classroom.

Conrad Taylor, business learning and technologies manager at the college, said: “Winning this award is fantastic news for the college and a great way to end the academic year!

“We are extremely proud of the efforts that our students, apprentices and staff have put in to embracing digital technology which will not only be of use in the classroom, but in their careers and day-to-day life too.

“We are now looking forward to passing on our knowledge to other further education colleges and demonstrating how technology can transform teaching, learning and assessments for students and staff.”

