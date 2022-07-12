Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

City of Wolverhampton College named FE College of the Year at National Awards

FE News Editor July 12, 2022
0 Comments
Laptop and stationary

City of Wolverhampton College has won a prestigious national award for its commitment to empowering students, apprentices and staff to develop their digital skills.

The college beat off tough competition from three other further education colleges to be crowned FE College of the Year at the national Edufuturists Awards 2022, on June 30.

Since 2020, the college has embraced the use of the national Inspiring Digital Enterprise Award (iDEA) programme, which enables participants to complete online challenges to earn digital badges, with students and apprentices achieving over 86,000 badges to date.

College staff have also benefitted from dedicated digital training days with online webinars and courses – covering creativity, collaboration, communication and critical thinking – to enable them to use digital technology effectively and confidently in the classroom.

Conrad Taylor, business learning and technologies manager at the college, said: “Winning this award is fantastic news for the college and a great way to end the academic year!

“We are extremely proud of the efforts that our students, apprentices and staff have put in to embracing digital technology which will not only be of use in the classroom, but in their careers and day-to-day life too.

“We are now looking forward to passing on our knowledge to other further education colleges and demonstrating how technology can transform teaching, learning and assessments for students and staff.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
FE News Editor

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this