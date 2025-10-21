City of Wolverhampton College partners with TyreSafe charity to integrate tyre safety into technical training

City of Wolverhampton College has partnered with the charity TyreSafe to embed tyre safety education into the curriculum for its automotive students—marking the charity’s first collaboration with a UK further education provider.

The initiative will see TyreSafe’s resources and expertise incorporated into the college’s Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI)-approved programmes, enhancing students’ understanding of tyre safety and fault diagnosis as part of their technical training.

It forms part of TyreSafe’s wider strategy to engage learners early in their careers, helping to shape positive maintenance habits and improve road safety awareness across the next generation of automotive professionals.

Based in the college’s new £8.1 million Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre at the Wellington Road campus, in Bilston, the partnership will give students access to TyreSafe’s educational materials, and its core ‘ACT’ message – Air pressure, Condition and Tread.

These sessions will strengthen students’ practical skills in vehicle inspection and diagnostic work, helping them to identify tyre-related safety issues with accuracy and confidence.

Stephanie Jones, curriculum manager for automotive at the college, said “Our students are preparing for careers where vehicle safety and fault diagnosis is key and by working with TyreSafe, we’re giving them an additional layer of expertise that’s both practical and life-saving.

“This collaboration helps our learners understand not just how to fix problems, but how to prevent them – knowledge that will benefit their future customers, employers, and themselves on the road.”

Stuart Lovatt, TyreSafe chair, said,

“City of Wolverhampton College is setting a strong example of how road safety education can be embedded into technical training.

“These students are the future of the automotive trade, and by integrating tyre safety into their learning, the college is helping to build safer roads and better-informed technicians.

“It’s a partnership that demonstrates the real-world value of education and industry working hand in hand.”

The collaboration underscores TyreSafe’s commitment to promoting tyre safety across every stage of driving and vehicle maintenance – from first-time motorists to the professionals who keep the UK’s vehicles roadworthy.

The launch of the partnership comes during Tyre Safety month, which has also seen automotive students at the college offer free tyre checks to fellow students, staff and members of the local community, and benefit from a visit by firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service who talked about the importance of vehicle safety and the devastating consequences that poorly maintained tyres can have.

The college offers a range of full-time and part-time automotive courses from beginner to advanced level.