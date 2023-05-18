Clade Engineering Confirmed as a T Level Industry Partner

We are proud to announce Clade Engineering will be working with Elliott Hudson College on our new T Level qualifications that will be available to students starting in September 2023.

T Levels qualifications are equivalent to three A-Levels and are designed to help students prepare for the workplace. The course provides student with a mix of classroom teaching and practical workplace training including a 45-day industry placement. Students will have the choice of two specialist pathways in Digital or Business Administration while completing a 45-day placement with a national or local employer.

Clade Engineering will be collaborating with Elliott Hudson College and offering students work placements at their Leeds offices.

Richard Burke, Manufacturing Director, Clade Engineering Systems Ltd, said about the partnership:

When we were advised Elliott Hudson college were offering the Business Admin T Level we were really keen to get involved. As a local heat pump and refrigeration manufacturer and installer, we see the benefits for students in terms of getting a decent amount of time within a business as opposed to work experience which is typically only a week.

Allowing students early access to a workplace we see as a great opportunity for them to experience the world of work with the support of EHC providing them a good insight into not only work activities but also the exposure of the different functions and how they all link together. Any student coming to Clade will be treated as part of our team.

As a local employer, T Levels offer us early access to a talent pipeline that may lead to a permanent job. As part of our learning cycle as a business, we are always looking for fresh and innovative ways to approach our tasks therefore we see the huge potential a student can offer. Many of my colleagues have said they would have opted for a T level route had they been available at the time. Partnering with EHC allows us to be involved in the process at an early stage and we are looking forward to welcoming students to Clade.

The two-year courses have been designed with leading businesses and employers, combining classroom learning with an extended placement. They can lead straight into skilled employment, university, or an apprenticeship.

“We are excited to be working with Clade Engineering as a work placement industry partner. Students will be able to gain valuable knowledge and practical experience during their placements,” Andrew Stead, Director of Faculty, Vocational and Technical qualifications. “The T Levels are a great addition to the range of qualifications that the college has on offer. It allows students to combine classroom study with practical work placement elements.”

Industry collaboration with the Elliott Hudson College

Clade Engineering are among many companies in the Leeds area to work in collaboration with Elliott Hudson College. Over 50+ university and industry partners attended our ‘Future Focused Day’ careers event in February, and White Rose Shopping Centre have been working with our Product Design students on the development of eco-friendly hedgehog houses.

Published in