Coleg Cambria Launches Cutting-Edge Higher Education Courses in Partnership with Pearson

Coleg Cambria has introduced a series of innovative higher education programmes.

With campuses located in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi, and Wrexham, the college is launching new courses this September in collaboration with Pearson, the UK’s largest awarding body.

The new offerings include Hospitality, Digital Marketing and Enterprise, and Esports.

This initiative follows the creation of Cambria’s Higher Technical Skills Strategy, aimed at increasing access and participation in education, driving curriculum development and innovation, and building strong industry partnerships to address regional skills gaps.

Cambria’s Dean of Access and Higher Education (HE), Emma Hurst, said: “These new higher education qualifications have been carefully developed in collaboration with industry leaders to ensure graduates are equipped with the practical skills and knowledge employers are looking for.

“By aligning academic learning with real-world demands, we’re empowering students to be job-ready, innovative, and at the forefront of their sectors, supporting not only their immediate career progression but also opening doors to promotion and new professional opportunities.”

Donna Pritchard, HE Partnerships and Compliance Manager, added that the college will continue to champion Digital 2030—enhancing digital skills, teaching innovation, and learner confidence in using advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“We want Higher Technical Skills to become a priority within employer advisory boards and inform curriculum development and co-creation, ensuring programmes are tailored to meet the evolving demands of the local labour market,” said Donna.

“Our vision is to remove barriers to education and help upskill in areas of demand whilst targeting pivotal issues such as the Welsh language, sustainability and net zero – we are successfully working towards that with Pearson and other stakeholders.”

To find out more, visit www.cambria.ac.uk or follow Coleg Cambria on social media.

You can also call 01978 515477 or email [email protected].

Adult open events will take place at Deeside, as well as Bersham Road and Yale in Wrexham, on Wednesday, June 4, from 4pm to 7pm. For more details and to register, visit: Adult Education Open Events < Coleg Cambria.

Coleg Cambria is one of the leading further and higher education institutions in Wales, serving thousands of learners each year across its campuses in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi, and Wrexham. The college offers a wide range of academic and vocational courses, apprenticeships, and professional qualifications designed to meet the needs of students, employers, and the wider community. Known for its strong industry links, modern facilities, and commitment to innovation, Coleg Cambria provides learners with the skills, support, and experience needed to succeed in their chosen careers. The college is also dedicated to promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and lifelong learning.