College Announces Plans for Former Bank to Become Vibrant Adult Learning Hub

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) is pleased to announce the purchase of the former NatWest Bank building located at 41 Greengate Street, Stafford. Supported by the Department for Education (DfE), the acquisition marks a significant milestone in the Group’s strategy and commitment to expanding its adult education offer in the heart of the community.

Subject to consent, the prominent three-storey building, which has remained closed since June 2025, will undergo a period of refurbishment to transform the former commercial space into a modern multi-purpose educational facility. Scheduled to open its doors to learners in September 2026, the new centre will serve as a vibrant educational anchor for Stafford High Street, breathing a new lease of life into a site that has been vacant for an extended period.

Once the refurbishment is complete, the facility will feature modern seminar rooms designed for collaborative and focused learning, an IT suite providing essential digital access and training, tutorial spaces for personalised support and guidance along with staff offices for the NSCG adult education team.

The purchase directly addresses the capacity issues created by the growing demand for places at the College across all age groups. From September 2026, adult learning classes will transition from the main campus on Earl Street, the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Institute of Technology on Castle Street and various community venues into the new adult-only venue on Greengate Street, creating additional capacity on the main Stafford campus. In particular, expansion is essential to meet the sustained increase in demand from school leaver applications, which have surged over the last five years. With current application trends pointing toward further growth for September 2026, the move ensures the College can continue to satisfy the needs of the County’s young people while offering adults a bespoke and accessible setting to develop new skills.

Craig Hodgson, Principal and Chief Executive of NSCG, said: “We are delighted to have secured this iconic building with the support of our local MP, Leigh Ingham and the Department for Education. The acquisition is a key part of our long-term strategy to manage the incredible growth we’ve seen over recent years. Not only are we providing a professional, adult-only learning hub that is better suited to mature learners, we are also unlocking capacity on our main campus to accommodate the next generation. We’ve seen a significant rise in enrolments over the last five years and that demand shows no signs of slowing. This new facility allows us to stay ahead of that curve, ensuring every learner in Stafford—whether 16 or 60—has access to an outstanding learning environment.”

Leigh Ingham, MP for Stafford, Eccleshall and the villages, added: “This is a huge achievement, and one I am proud to have supported NSCG with. Stafford College is the best in the country, so I am not surprised it is growing so fast, and this expansion will help it reach even more young people and, crucially, adult learners too.

“This project will bring real benefits to our local community, support local businesses and strengthen Stafford town centre, while creating new opportunities for people to learn, train and build their future here.”

The curriculum at the Greengate Street site will be tailored to meet local economic needs, focusing on personal development, professional retraining and bridging the skills gap in the region, with courses including maths and English, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), essential digital training, Access to Higher Education and much more.

Planning consent for the conversion is currently being sought. NSCG encourages members of the community to view the plans and share their feedback via the Stafford Borough Council planning portal.