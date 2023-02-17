Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

College delighted with support for NI Apprenticeship Week

SERC February 17, 2023
0 Comments
aspiring electrician practicing skills with lecturer looking on

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is delighted with the support for NI Apprenticeship Week 2023. 

Led by the Department for the Economy (DfE), the annual celebration aims to raise the profile of apprenticeships and to showcase how they can benefit both learners and employers. 

Victoria Boyd, Training Programmes Manager at SERC said “We were delighted with the interest and turnout for our Have a Go sessions hosted in our Bangor, Downpatrick Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses, which welcomed more than 250 potential apprentices and their parents/guardians. 

“In addition, our celebrations for the Week included a networking and thank you breakfast, and we were delighted to welcome employers from a range of sectors, representing some of the 750-plus businesses who partner with the college to support more than1,300 Apprentices.   

Victoria added, “Enrolments for apprenticeships through the College in 2022-23 grew by 10% on the previous year. Working with industry, we continue to grow the skills range on offer through the apprenticeship route, from accountancy to pharmacy services, and starting from September 2023 we will offer new Higher-Level Apprenticeships (HLA) in Cloud Management and Cyber Security.”  

There will be another opportunity to find out about apprenticeships on offer at SERC at the full-time open evening on Wednesday 8 March, 4.00pm – 7.00pm in Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards.

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC. 

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
SERC
The most successful college in Northern Ireland, offering Full-time and Part-time courses, plus bespoke business training and services designed to get results.

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .