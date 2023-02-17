College delighted with support for NI Apprenticeship Week

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is delighted with the support for NI Apprenticeship Week 2023.

Led by the Department for the Economy (DfE), the annual celebration aims to raise the profile of apprenticeships and to showcase how they can benefit both learners and employers.

Victoria Boyd, Training Programmes Manager at SERC said “We were delighted with the interest and turnout for our Have a Go sessions hosted in our Bangor, Downpatrick Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses, which welcomed more than 250 potential apprentices and their parents/guardians.

“In addition, our celebrations for the Week included a networking and thank you breakfast, and we were delighted to welcome employers from a range of sectors, representing some of the 750-plus businesses who partner with the college to support more than1,300 Apprentices.

Victoria added, “Enrolments for apprenticeships through the College in 2022-23 grew by 10% on the previous year. Working with industry, we continue to grow the skills range on offer through the apprenticeship route, from accountancy to pharmacy services, and starting from September 2023 we will offer new Higher-Level Apprenticeships (HLA) in Cloud Management and Cyber Security.”

There will be another opportunity to find out about apprenticeships on offer at SERC at the full-time open evening on Wednesday 8 March, 4.00pm – 7.00pm in Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards.

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

Published in