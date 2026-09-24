College expands bespoke workplace wellbeing training across North Wales and the Borders

BUSINESSES across North Wales and the border counties are being encouraged to tap into bespoke training designed around the health, wellbeing and development needs of their workforce.

Cambria for Business at Coleg Cambria is expanding its work with employers across the region, delivering flexible programmes at company premises as well as its college sites.

With businesses in North Wales, Shropshire and the wider border region facing growing challenges around recruitment, retention and employee wellbeing, the college can develop training around the specific needs of individual organisations and their teams.

Programmes cover areas including mental health, stress management, menopause awareness, suicide awareness and prevention, and workplace wellbeing.

Among those to have accessed training are Tata Steel, Fibrax, Proctorseal, ICA Group, Reacta Healthcare, Woodlands Ltd, P&A Group, Redbrook, Kronospan, Theatr Clwyd, Toyota and Kingspan.

Courses include Mental Health First Aider Wales, NEBOSH Managing Stress at Work and Understanding Menopause in the Workplace, while tailored programmes can be created for companies of different sizes and sectors.

Gari Thomas, Employer Engagement Manager at Coleg Cambria, said the focus is on making professional development accessible to employers wherever they are based.

“We are here to listen to employers, understand what they need and then work with our curriculum teams to put together training which delivers for their organisation and their people,” he said.

“We can deliver at an employer’s premises, or at our sites including Yale, Deeside and Northop, and at Llysfasi, whichever is most convenient.

“The feedback has been excellent, and we want to build on that by working with even more employers, across all sectors and business sizes.”

Claire Williams, Curriculum Director for Health, Social Care and Childcare, added: “The workplace has changed enormously in recent years and employers increasingly recognise that supporting health and wellbeing is an important part of developing and retaining a strong workforce.

“Whether that is mental health first aid, understanding menopause, managing stress or another area of health and wellbeing, the focus is on practical, high-quality training that people can take back into their workplace and use.”

Cambria offers mental health programmes ranging from workplace-awareness courses to in-depth qualifications, alongside flexible and part-time learning options.

One organisation to benefit is Fibrax Ltd, a Wrexham-based manufacturer of polymeric components.

Manufacturing Director Kevin Rimmer said: “While we have worked with Coleg Cambria for many years for ‘traditional’ occupational qualifications like apprenticeships and management training, we approached the college last year for help in improving our employee welfare provision and their response was truly excellent.

“We greatly value our relationship with the Coleg Cambria team and would not hesitate to recommend them.”

Cambria has also worked closely with Wrexham-based Woodlands Ltd, which provides specialist care, education and therapeutic support for young people.

Craig Williams, Training and Development Lead, said: “Woodlands has always maintained a close relationship with Coleg Cambria, and we greatly value the opportunities and support the college provides.

“Our experience with Coleg Cambria has been overwhelmingly positive. All our staff, including myself, feel well supported whenever we engage with the college.”

Further opportunities are available to eligible Wrexham businesses through the Supporting Employability and Skills in Wrexham project, backed by the Local Growth Fund.

The programme can provide eligible employers with up to 100% subsidised workforce training, subject to criteria, while Cambria’s Employer Engagement team works with businesses to identify skills gaps and suitable programmes.