Gen Z aren’t unambitious they just want more than a promotion from their career

When you think of career progression it’s likely one word comes to mind – promotion. But as the next generation take centre stage in the workplace, many employees are wondering whether progressing up the ladder is the only way to move forward in a career.

A growing number of Gen Z workers are questioning whether career success has to mean taking on more seniority, more responsibility and managing a team, particularly as they come with their downsides. The shift has been dubbed “conscious unbossing” or deliberately choosing not to pursue a management role, particularly if it doesn’t align with an individual’s ambitions, strengths or idea of a fulfilling career.

To some it may seem like a lack of ambition or a fear of obligation, but it’s actually the very opposite.

Younger workers are increasingly savvy in recognising that career progression doesn’t have to be the climbing of a ladder to secure a new, more senior, job title. Career progression can look more like a radar chart of experiences and accomplishments. Career progression for many, particularly the younger generation, is about gaining new skills, broadening experience and portfolios and becoming a more confident, well-rounded professional.

There’s an assumption in many workplaces that the natural next step for a high-performing employee is management. But being brilliant at your job and being brilliant at managing people are two very different skill sets.

People management can be hugely rewarding, but it isn’t for everyone and it shouldn’t be treated as the most important factor of a successful career.

As employers, we have an opportunity to think more creatively about what progression can look like within our operations. That might mean giving a stand-out employee the chance to lead a project without managing a team. It could also mean allowing them to develop their expertise further through training. A high-performing worker may benefit from working with different departments, collaborating with new colleagues or taking on new roles outside of their usual day-to-day.

These experiences can develop someone just as much as a promotion can and they can often be more valuable both for them as a professional and for business. Taking on a new project, learning a new skill or moving into an unfamiliar area of the organisation can broaden someone’s perspective and create opportunities that weren’t obvious before. This exploration allows employees to better understand what they actually enjoy about their role and what they don’t.

Work-based training is another way in which employees can develop within their role. Upskilling staff, while useful when preparing them for management roles, is more importantly about giving them the tools and confidence they need to make informed choices within their role and where they want their careers to go.

Of course, this could mean management, but it could also mean becoming a technical expert. It could mean moving into a completely different area of the organisation or just becoming better at the role they already love.

The conversation surrounding ‘conscious unbossing’ often centres around the question ‘are Gen Z workers ambitious enough?’ When what we should be asking is ‘what does ambition look like for our Gen Z workers?’

Progression shouldn’t be a set, one-size-fits-all journey, and in acknowledging that, your organisation is much more likely to nurture a workforce of engaged, confident and capable individuals. This is because, for many, moving forward in a career is not about moving up the ladder, it’s about trying new things and developing the skills and experiences needed to gain clarity on the next steps – whether that’s up a ladder or not.

By Rebecca Cooper, Associate Director of People and Culture at ACT