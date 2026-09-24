Pearson research warns of a ‘triple capability gap’ emerging as AI adoption outpaces education and training in skilled occupations

Pearson today launched new research, For Every Future: Preparing Early-Career Skilled Trade, Technical and Service Talent for an AI-Infused World, at the WorldSkills InternationalConference 2026 in Shanghai. The report finds that as AI transforms skilled occupations, early-career talent is entering the workforce without the job-specific AI literacy, human skills, and practical experience it needs.

What’s new: Pearson’s research warns of a growing ‘triple capability gap’ opening across skilled trade, technical and service occupations that keep hospitals, factories and infrastructure operating. This challenge is being driven by two trends. AI is reshaping these jobs faster than education and training systems can adapt, while experienced workers are retiring and taking decades of practical knowledge with them. Together, these shifts are changing how expertise is built – leaving a new generation of workers at risk of becoming AI-rich but experience-poor.

As a result, employers increasingly need workers who can combine three capabilities at once: the judgment to apply AI safely and effectively, the human skills AI can’t replace, and the hands-on expertise traditionally passed from one generation to the next. Left unaddressed, Pearson cautions the gap could make it harder for employers to maintain safety standards, sustain essential services and support economic growth.

Why it matters: The challenge is no longer simply filling jobs. Skilled trade, technical and service occupations remain essential to modern economies, but the way expertise is developed within these careers is shifting. As AI reshapes these professions and experienced workers leave the workforce, the “triple capability gap” is making it harder for employers to sustain essential services and economic growth.

Key findings:

AI is rapidly reshaping occupations not typically associated with the AI conversation. The bulk of the AI conversation has been centered on office-based knowledge work, but less attention has been given to how AI is changing skilled trade, technical and service jobs. As AI becomes embedded in their daily work, judgment, safety and human oversight become even more valuable. The challenge is ensuring education, training, and workplace learning keep pace with the changing nature of these roles. For example, one UK pharmacy industry participant said it takes 2-3 years to revise pharmacy technician education and training standards, while fewer than half of industrial machinery mechanics feel their training is preparing them for AI-enabled work.

The bulk of the AI conversation has been centered on office-based knowledge work, but less attention has been given to how AI is changing skilled trade, technical and service jobs. As AI becomes embedded in their daily work, judgment, safety and human oversight become even more valuable. The challenge is ensuring education, training, and workplace learning keep pace with the changing nature of these roles. For example, one UK pharmacy industry participant said it takes 2-3 years to revise pharmacy technician education and training standards, while fewer than half of industrial machinery mechanics feel their training is preparing them for AI-enabled work. Demand is rising for skilled trade, technical and service workers-at the same time these jobs are being reshaped by AI. Much of that demand will be driven by people retiring or leaving skilled jobs. 99% of skilled job openings in the UK, and 98.5% in the US, stem from replacing workers who retire, change careers, or leave the workforce. It’s not only about filling jobs; it’s about developing expertise faster and ensuring practical knowledge is passed from one generation to the next.

Much of that demand will be driven by people retiring or leaving skilled jobs. 99% of skilled job openings in the UK, and 98.5% in the US, stem from replacing workers who retire, change careers, or leave the workforce. It’s not only about filling jobs; it’s about developing expertise faster and ensuring practical knowledge is passed from one generation to the next. A new triple capability gap is emerging, changing how expertise is built. Skilled trade, technical, and service workers face a unique challenge. Their jobs require three things simultaneously: role-specific AI literacy and critical judgement (understand when to use AI, when to question it and how to apply it safely and responsibly), the human capabilities (communication, collaboration, adaptability, emotional intelligence and learning agility), and the institutional knowledge that retiring experts are taking with them.

Skilled trade, technical, and service workers face a unique challenge. Their jobs require three things simultaneously: role-specific AI literacy and critical judgement (understand when to use AI, when to question it and how to apply it safely and responsibly), the human capabilities (communication, collaboration, adaptability, emotional intelligence and learning agility), and the institutional knowledge that retiring experts are taking with them. Closing these gaps requires education, training, and workplace learning to evolve. They must build role-specific AI literacy and critical judgment, strengthen durable human capabilities, and expand opportunities to develop practical know-how through mentoring, observation, feedback, simulation, and hands-on experience.

They must build role-specific AI literacy and critical judgment, strengthen durable human capabilities, and expand opportunities to develop practical know-how through mentoring, observation, feedback, simulation, and hands-on experience. The cost of inaction is significant. If these challenges aren’t addressed, employers will struggle to find and develop the skilled workers they need, while expertise gaps could affect safety-critical occupations and essential services. 98% of surveyed pharmacy technicians rated exactness and accuracy as extremely important, while 44% rated the consequences of error as extremely serious.

What people are saying: Sharon Hague, President, English Language Learning & UK CEO, Pearson, said:

“We’re entering a period where many of the workers who keep hospitals, factories and critical infrastructure running will need three things at once: the judgment to work safely with AI, the human skills technology can’t replace, and the hands-on expertise traditionally learned from experienced colleagues. The challenge is that demand for these workers is rising just as many experts are retiring and taking decades of practical knowledge with them. If we don’t rethink how expertise is developed, the gap between what employers need and what workers can do will continue to grow.”

The report: Read For Every Future: Preparing Early-Career Skilled-Trade, Technical and Service Talent for an AI-Infused World

About the Research: The research combines labour market and AI exposure analysis in the US, UK and China with surveys, interviews and roundtables involving employers, educators, industry bodies, workforce experts, students and early-career workers, plus in-depth analysis of pharmacy technician and industrial machinery mechanic roles.