College lauded for work in Vietnam at diversity and equality awards

COLEG CAMBRIA was praised for its work on the international stage at a prestigious awards ceremony focused on diversity, equality and inclusion.

The college – based in Wrexham, Deeside, Llysfasi and Northop – was a finalist in the British Council Award for Excellence in International Work category at theAssociation of Colleges (AoC) Beacon Awards.

The ceremony took place at Westminster in London and was attended by Vice Principal of Technical Studies Vicky Edwards, and Lisa Radcliffe, Assistant Principal for Technical Studies at Deeside.

The accolade was in reference to a visit by Level 2 and Level 3 Health and Social Care students to Vietnam, where they spent two weeks with women at a social support centre and students at local primary schools, delivering workshops on conversational English and the Welsh language.

The trip was organised by Lisa, in partnership with Challenges Abroad, which delivers and leads ethical adventures for young people all over the world, with funding provided by the UK Government Department of Education’s Turing Scheme.

She said Cambria was the first college to participate on the Challenges Abroad Vietnam pilot programme and it was “a huge privilege”.

“For us to have been nominated for this award and to be among the finalists was a great honour,” Lisa added.

“We strive to give our learners the most incredible, accessible opportunities, in the UK and overseas, so for that to be recognised is extremely heartening.”

Vicky paid tribute to the college’s “amazing team” of lecturers and staff for delivering academic and job placement expeditions which give students a flavour of different cultures, traditions and work practices.

“These trips have been invaluable to building confidence and showing students what is out there, in many different industries worldwide,” she said.

“And in this instance, the experience was also hugely beneficial to the communities visited by our learners, notably at the women’s centre, where they helped develop life skills for them to become more independent and hopefully go on and have families and careers of their own.”

Vicky added: “That in itself was reward for our college, so to be a finalist at the prestigious Beacon Awards is fantastic.”

The awards highlight pioneering practice among UK further education (FE) colleges, with initiatives ranging from cutting reoffending through adult learning to utilising AI to streamline workload and reducing carbon emissions and enhancing environmental responsibility.

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges said: “The programmes and initiatives submitted have been nothing short of exemplary and show how vital colleges are, as anchor institutions, in delivering the growth and opportunities the government is aiming for.”

Minister for Skills Jacqui Smith added: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the winners of this year’s Beacon Awards. From mental health support to building a sustainable future, these colleges have done incredible work to help our young people achieve and thrive.”