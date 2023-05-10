COLLEGE MANAGER SHORTLISTED FOR NEW EAST MIDLANDS PA AWARDS

Kerry Elkins, FEPAA, Executive Officer at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) has been shortlisted as part of the first East Midlands PA Awards. Kerry, who has been employed by the college for six years, supports Marion Plant, OBE FCGI in her dual role as Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC and Chief Executive of the Midland Academies Trust.

In its inaugural year, the East Midlands PA Awards, run by PA Forum, the scheme recognises and celebrates the talent and achievements of those working in executive and business support roles across the East Midlands region. Kerry will face a judging panel on 19 May 2023 with the winners due to be announced at an awards ceremony on 8 September 2023.

Marion said, “Kerry’s capability and competence led to her promotion to management level in 2021 and she leads a team of seven executive co-ordinators who support the executive and senior leadership team at NWSLC. Kerry has developed the skills to assist with, and support, any incident that might occur within the college. Kerry’s deep understanding of the organisations she supports helps to ensure that she is able to respond appropriately and with agility regardless of the circumstances.

“Kerry is particularly adept at supporting safeguarding issues or engaging with students who have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) thanks to her previous experience at Hereward College in Coventry which specialises in supporting young people with complex disabilities and learning difficulties. Kerry demonstrates excellent intuition and responds appropriately in every scenario, paying attention to small but valued touches such as providing refreshments or sending flowers.”

Marion Plant describes Kerry as being ‘always one step ahead of her’, anticipating her requirements with foresight and enabling her to successfully sustain two CEO roles simultaneously.

Marion added, “Kerry has earned her place at the executive team table and frequently contributes insightful and relevant views. She is a fantastic ambassador for the college and regularly steps up to support colleagues at events, such as the NWSLC annual Celebration of Achievement awards, taking a role in support of the marketing team.”

Maintaining her strong focus on CPD, Kerry is a Fellow of the Executive and Personal Assistants Association (EPAA) and continues to engage in every opportunity to develop her skills. Kerry takes her organisational expertise beyond the professional realm and has even organised her own daughter’s wedding.

Published in