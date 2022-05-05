College offers pioneering 4-day compressed week to attract English, maths and STEM specialists

London South East Colleges is offering English, Maths and STEM specialists a four-day compressed working week in a pioneering move to encourage teachers into the FE sector.

The ground-breaking pilot scheme will offer candidates the opportunity to compress their full-time hours into four days. Timetables will be developed to fit this working pattern, supporting teachers with an improved work-life balance.

In addition, the college is offering competitive salaries and a generous annual leave package.

Commenting on the innovative approach to recruitment, College Principal Asfa Solail, says: “By introducing the option of a compressed four-day week, alongside the many other benefits on offer, we hope to increase the number of potential candidates and secure the talent we need to continue delivering high quality maths, English and STEM teaching.

“As an organisation, we are committed to the mental health and wellbeing of all staff. Work-life balance and managing workload are a huge part of this – so we hope that offering a four-day working week will be an attractive option for many people.

“Going forward, we are keen to explore further options for more flexible working across our whole workforce – including home-based and hybrid support roles. We must support people’s changing lifestyle needs while meeting the needs of our business and, ultimately, our students and communities.”

London South East Colleges delivers further and higher education to over 12,000 students at its eight campuses across Bromley, Bexley and Greenwich. We are looking for motivated, committed and talented staff to fill a wide range of vacancies at all our campuses.

These vacancies can be found here: www.lsec.ac.uk/work-for-us

A Recruitment event for prospective English and maths teachers will be taking place on 11 May at 6 pm at London South East Colleges, Bromley Campus, Rookery Lane, BR2 8HE. Book your place here.

