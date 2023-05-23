College Stand Wins First Prize at NSA Welsh Sheep Event 2023

Newtown College Agriculture, Horticulture and Catering departments had an exciting day at the National Sheep Association NSA, Welsh Sheep Event at Aberhafesp, Powys. Winning the Outdoor Trade Stand, the College also had two agricultural students come joint sixth place in the Next Generation Shepherd competition.

There were around 170 trade stands, as well as competitions, seminars and demonstrations, with 40 different breeds of sheep being showcased.

Five of the College’s agriculture students took part in the Next Generation Shepherd competition which tests skills in a variety of areas including All-terrain- vehicle (ATV) handling, sheep shearing, flock management and sheep care handling and techniques.

Newtown College students Osian Lewis and Euan Edmonds achieved joint 6th place among the 23 competitors. With Menna Protheroe announced as the overall winner. College agriculture staff, Martin Watkins, Neil Bowden and Mike Lewis supported the event as judges and stewards.

Catering and hospitality students, along with lecturers, Linda Williams and Shaun Bailey took part in cooking demonstrations with Hybu Cig Cymru. The demonstrations showcased a variety of dishes using Welsh lamb. These presentations were attended by six primary schools throughout the day.

The departments also created a join interactive stand complete with a life-sized calving cow, a BATAK light up reaction game, seeds to plant in small pots, a quad bike and an electric Land Rover on show courtesy of Electric Classic Cars ECC. Not surprising with so much to do and see that the stand won the events Best Outdoor Trade stand.

Head of School for Catering, Hospitality and Agriculture, Sue Lloyd Jones said:

“Winning the ‘Best Outdoor Trade Stand’ was testament to the hard work that everybody at the College had put into this event. It was lovely to hear so many people from the farming community and allied businesses say how important it was for the College to gain such recognition. We are very proud of the students that participated in the shepherd competition, and it has also been lovely to see so many of our current and past students here supporting the event, some now working with local businesses.”

