College unveils mental health courses to support employers in ‘uncharted territory’

COLEG CAMBRIA has unveiled a raft of mental health courses to help employers meet workplace challenges post-pandemic.

The flexible programmes will be delivered online and in-person via the college’s Northop Business School.

Led by Mental Health and Wellbeing lecturer Caroline McDermott, these include Level 2 and Level 3 post-Covid Introduction to Mental Health Awareness; Certificate in Mental Health; Mental Health First Aid Wales, and NEBOSH Working with Wellbeing.

Personal Learning Account (PLA) funding is available (subject to eligibility) and there are places available on the Introduction to First Aid for Mental Health and Mental Health for Managers courses in the coming weeks.

“Given the challenges of Covid-19 and the pressures facing employers and staff the focus on mental health and wellbeing is sharper than ever before,” said Caroline, who also works with MIND mental health charity.

“We’ve designed programmes around key themes picked up when speaking to people in the private and public sectors and received a lot of positive feedback.

“We can tailor programmes for specific businesses or industries if there is demand, and the partnerships we have with organisations such as Highfield, IOSH and NEBOSH ensure content is always up to date and reflects modern working life.

“Whether it’s here at the Business School, online or in the workplace, we are in a prime position to help organisations at a time when they need it most.”

Caroline revealed there are also plans IOSH Occupational Health and Wellbeing, and further courses to run in the new year centred on careers in mental health and digging deeper into mental health conditions.

Professions including construction, farming, medical and veterinary, and hair and beauty are among those which have experienced high levels of mental health problems, suicide rates and stress.

Jane Keys, Assistant Principal for Employer Engagement at Northop Business School, urged senior managers, HR teams and directors to get in touch to find out more on how the college can support them with these issues.

“The pandemic has been uncharted territory for all of us and gave employers a set of new problems never faced before, from lockdown and self-isolation to the technological and social challenges of home working,” she said.

“Some have introduced new policies and even mental health champions who can take responsibility for the wellbeing of colleagues.

“Our programmes envelop these factors and financial support may be available, so we encourage people to get in touch and find out more.”

The courses will be running throughout 2022. For more information, email [email protected], visit [email protected] or call 0300 30 30 006.

For more news and information from Coleg Cambria, visit www.cambria.ac.uk.

