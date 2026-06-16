Praful Nargund Discusses Breaking Barriers to Youth Employment and Youth Engagement

FE News chatted with Praful Nargund, Director, Good Growth Foundation and Skills Adviser to the Work and Pensions Secretary at the recent Breaking Barriers Collective, a collective intelligence event in partnership with Edge Foundation and FE News.

After the recent 1 million NEETs announcement from the Office for National Statistics, and the Alan Milburn interim review (the Young People and Work interim review), where Milburn discusses that we are at a fork in the road, Praful explains why it is so important for the sector to come together to rethink how we can plug the gaps in provision for young people.

He also discusses practical ways to feed into the next stage of the Milburn review and how the FE, Skills and Employability sector can share their ideas and solutions to help Break Barriers for young people.

Praful also discusses systems thinking and the complexities surrounding youth engagement, youth employment, and the NEET puzzle. Following the 217-page Milburn interim review, how can we encourage different sectors and Government departments to work together in a joined-up way to tackle the NEET crisis?

He also shares his one ask for the FE and Skills sector to help the Government tackle the NEET challenge. Check out the full video below from the Breaking Barriers Collective:

Breaking Barriers, was a collective intelligence event in partnership with Edge Foundation and FE News. Thank you to OAL who are media sponsors for the videography from the Breaking Barriers Collective event.