Porto Business School joins the QS Responsible AI Consortium

Porto Business School has announced it has joined the QS Responsible AI Consortium, an international network which brings together universities and business schools.

Joining the QS Responsible AI Consortium gives Porto Business School the opportunity to work closer with international institutions, allows for important discussions of AI and its ethics, and how to use AI in a meaningful way for students, faculty, organisations, and society.

The QS Responsible AI Consortium is committed to the responsible development and adoption of AI in the higher education sector. The network is in collaboration with leading international business schools and supports institutions as they integrate AI in an ethical and responsible way in teaching, learning, and research.

Artificial intelligence raises questions, and the QS Responsible AI Consortium provides a forum for institutions who want answers to the most common queries, such as how students and executives should work with AI, and how these technologies are integrated into teaching.

Members have additional access to tools and frameworks which are designed to develop AI readiness, learning opportunities, and working groups. Members can also draw on resources, such as the QS AI Capability Framework, which will help institutions assess their current capabilities, identify gaps, and establish priorities.

The work of the QS Responsible AI Consortium covers four main areas: research and intellectual leadership; teaching, learning and assessment; outreach and operational efficiencies; and governance and human commitment.

“Joining the QS Responsible AI Consortium reiterates our focus on and continuous development towards becoming an AI-first business school, which implements and engages with AI in an ethical and responsible manner.”, says Jose Esteves, Dean of Porto Business School. “It is vitally important that students and future leaders learn how to effectively but ethically too, and this consortium is leading the industry in helping achieve this”

With Porto Business School now being a member, they are a part of an international exchange of knowledge and practice, and are setting a high standard for other institutions to follow.