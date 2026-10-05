BSDC to develop future global engineers

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) has strengthened its international links with Japan after being selected to lead a new programme designed to develop the next generation of globally minded engineers.

Representatives from Japan’s National Institute of Technology (KOSEN) and Toyota KOSEN recently visited the College to develop plans for the new Global Entrepreneurship Programme, which will see students from across Japan travel to the UK for an immersive three-week learning experience.

During the visit, representatives from BSDC and KOSEN reviewed and refined the proposed programme, which will combine engineering and manufacturing with leadership, entrepreneurship, communication and cross-cultural collaboration.

The visit also saw BSDC Principal and Chief Executive, John Beaty and Professor Kunio Awaga, President of Toyota KOSEN, sign a new five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), strengthening the relationship between the two institutions and providing a framework for further educational and technological collaboration.

The agreement covers areas including student and staff exchanges, joint research, seminars and workshops, the sharing of academic information and educational materials, and collaboration in entrepreneurship, leadership and global citizenship education. It builds on the institutions’ existing relationship and opens up opportunities for further joint activity in the future.

BSDC has been selected by KOSEN to lead the programme, working closely with Toyota KOSEN as its main partner in Japan. The annual programme will initially offer opportunities to students from across KOSEN’s network of 51 colleges in Japan, with the potential to grow in future years.

The programme aims to build on students’ existing technical expertise, developing the entrepreneurial thinking, global outlook and leadership skills needed to work effectively across different countries, cultures and professional environments.

The first full programme is planned for February and March 2027, with around 10 to 20 students expected to take part. Over three weeks, participants will experience practical and project-based learning, industry engagement and cultural activities, drawing on Derbyshire’s industrial heritage and the region’s strength in advanced manufacturing.

Proposed activities include visits to Toyota Manufacturing UK, Yamazaki Mazak and Rolls-Royce, alongside sessions focused on areas including sustainability and future manufacturing, engineering innovation, entrepreneurship, international business, leadership and professional development.

The three-week programme will culminate in students presenting their personal and professional development journey, reflecting on how their experiences have influenced their skills, global outlook and future ambitions as engineers.

John Beaty, Principal and Chief Executive at BSDC, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have been selected by KOSEN to lead this programme in the UK. It reflects the strength of our international partnerships, our close links with industry and our shared commitment to ensuring students develop not only technical expertise, but the wider skills and global outlook they need for their future careers.

“Engineering and manufacturing are global industries, so giving students the opportunity to experience different cultures, perspectives and ways of working is hugely valuable. We’re looking forward to welcoming the first cohort in 2027 and continuing to develop our relationship with Toyota KOSEN and the wider KOSEN network.”