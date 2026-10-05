FE experts at Walsall College celebrate publication firsts

Three further education experts from Walsall College have recently celebrated having their insights and perspectives published in print for the first time in their careers.

Lecturer, Richard Jones co-authored a Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) research project report, Student Success Coordinator, Julie Newton has written for the Education and Training Foundation’s InTuition magazine and Rachael Smith, Director of Faculty for Apprenticeships and Workbased Learning has contributed to a book exploring the diverse journeys of senior leaders in further education.

Flexible Pathways and effective transitions in college-based HE – published June 2026

Protective Services Lecturer, Richard was the staff lead for this QAA Collaborative Enhancement Project. It explored confidence and learner independence in transitioning to higher education study, as well as barriers and enablers, differences in approaches to study and use of digital technology and hybrid approaches.

Richard led two cycles of the project, designing the research tools, facilitating student meetings, and co-constructing the findings with participants.

With the support of four of his higher education students, the project study and subsequent report highlighted the importance of collaborative relationships in supporting student transitions and the value of embedding transition support within curricula.

Sharing the impact of his project participation, Richard said:

“What does this project mean for my practice? Everything, really.

“I have stopped thinking about belonging as something that can be engineered through policies or structures. Instead, I have started asking myself, ‘Am I seeing my students?’ ‘Am I creating the conditions for them to see themselves?’

“I have learned to listen differently – not for what students need me to fix, but for what they are discovering about themselves.

“Overall, I’m proud to have been involved and to have delivered such meaningful outcomes.”

Walking in their shoes – InTuition magazine – published September 2026

Julie’s article focussed on the findings of her MEd research and dissertation intolearner transition, behaviour and belonging in a further education setting and how individuals experienced this differently post Covid-19 pandemic.

She said she was ‘incredibly excited’ that her first piece of academic writing had been published.

“I’ve always been interested in the longer-term impact of disrupted education on learners’ attendance, behaviour, confidence, and social, emotional and mental health (SEMH), as well as how colleges can support sustained engagement,” added Julie.

“Seeing my research and ideas published is something I’m immensely proud of. I’m hoping this will be the first of many publications to come.”

Inspiring Senior Leadership in Further Education – Stories from the frontline – published July 2026

Rachael was one of 20 senior leaders to share her leadership journey into FE which includes managing apprenticeships and work-based learning provisions.

Her chapter, Growth happens in uncomfortable spaces, emphasises the importance of inclusive leadership, continuous learning, and the ability to respond to systemic and individual challenges. She also offers practical insights such as clarity in communication, investment in relationships, and a commitment to creating spaces where learners and colleagues can thrive.

Rachael said:

“This experience has reminded me how fortunate I am to be part of a sector full of professionals who make a real difference every day; a sector built on collaboration, resilience and a shared commitment to transforming lives through education and skills.

“Like many of us in FE, my own experiences have been shaped by incredible colleagues, learners, employers and mentors who have influenced, supported and challenged me along the way. I’m pleased to pay tribute to them while sharing my reflections on what it means to lead, support and make a meaningful impact within the communities we serve.”