Border college unveils new adult courses to meet changing skills needs

ONE of the UK’s largest further education colleges is expanding its adult learning offer as demand grows for flexible skills and qualifications across the Wales-England border.

Coleg Cambria, which serves communities and employers across North Wales, Cheshire and the wider border region, has unveiled a diverse programme of part-time courses for adults this autumn.

From professional qualifications and advanced manufacturing to aesthetics, dog grooming, languages and creative subjects, the September intake is designed for people looking to develop their careers, retrain or learn something new alongside work and family commitments.

Courses include Aesthetics, Dog Grooming, Printmaking, CAM/CNC Manufacturing, Conversational French, Conversational Spanish and GCSE Biology, alongside a wide range of other opportunities.

Among the newest additions is the NEBOSH National Certificate in Protecting Standard Duty Premises from Terrorism, introduced in response to the forthcoming Martyn’s Law, which will place new legal responsibilities on publicly accessible venues and event organisers to strengthen security and preparedness.

With campuses in Wrexham, Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi, Cambria works with businesses and organisations on both sides of the border to develop training that responds to changing workforce and industry needs.

Principal Sue Price said: “Our extensive range of part-time courses highlights the strong relationships we’ve built with both public and private sector employers.

“At Coleg Cambria, we work closely with industry partners to design academic programmes that are not only relevant but also practical, ensuring learners can upskill for career progression or gain the qualifications they need to explore new job opportunities.”

Jane Keys, Assistant Principal for Employer Engagement, said demand for flexible learning continues to grow as more people look to develop new skills throughout their careers.

She added: “We’ve developed programmes alongside employers to ensure learners gain practical, up-to-date knowledge that has real value in the workplace, while also offering courses that allow people to explore new interests and develop personal skills.

“Whether you’re looking to take the next step in your professional journey with a recognised qualification, or you simply want to try something new – perhaps a creative hobby or a personal interest – we are here to support you.”

Many eligible learners can benefit from support through the Welsh Government-backed Personal Learning Account (PLA), which can provide fully funded training in priority sectors, subject to eligibility.

The college also works with nationally recognised awarding organisations and industry partners including NEBOSH, IOSH, City & Guilds, Lantra, CIPD and the Welsh Government, delivering qualifications valued by employers across a wide range of sectors.

Learners have access to dedicated Student Services teams offering advice and support around wellbeing, finance, careers, academic skills and additional learning needs.