Building the care workforce of tomorrow

Experts have gathered at the University of Sunderland for a major conference exploring ways to promote and support care careers and attract the next generation of workers.

The Raising the Profile of the Care Workforce International Conference, delivered by the University in partnership with Training in Care (TIC), brought together experts from higher education, workforce development and the care sector to discuss how to create more career opportunities, raise the profile of care and support the workforce of the future.

By bringing together employers, practitioners, educators, policymakers and people with lived experience, the conference explored opportunities and challenges across the care workforce and considered how different perspectives and experiences can shape workforce development.

Throughout the day, the conference examined supporting progression across care and health, including routes into higher education and professional regulatory programmes.

It aimed to give attendees an opportunity to be part of an important conversation about the future of the sector as well as provide valuable insight, practical ideas and meaningful discussion – all with the aim of developing the care workforce locally, nationally and internationally.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, opened the conference at Hope Street Xchange, City Campus, by talking about how universities and partner organisations can work together to support a strong and sustainable care workforce.

He said:

“Being a carer is a noble calling as providing high-quality care is a vital part of a civilized society. I am delighted that the University hosted this international conference focused on the crucial task of attracting more people to consider social care as a career.”

A video recording was played during the conference of Sunderland Central MP, Lewis Atkinson, who shared his views on the care sector and its workforce.

Among the speakers was Sue Brent, Head of the University’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences, who highlighted the importance of developing the social care nursing workforce to meet rising and increasingly complex care needs.

She said:

“Developing the future social care nursing workforce is critical to ensuring high-quality, person-centred care for people with increasingly complex health and social care needs.

“By bringing together educators, employers, policymakers and those with lived experience, this conference helps shape the conversations and actions needed to strengthen the workforce for the future.

“As a university, we have a key role in supporting talent development, professional progression and innovation across the sector, ensuring that the workforce is equipped with the skills, knowledge and values required to meet future challenges.”

Karen Giles, Academic Head of Education and Quality at the Nursing Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals (NMAHP) and Principal Lecturer at the University, discussed workforce preparation and progression through education and professional development.

Dr Angela Brown, founder and CEO of TIC and The Care People CIC, explored the voice of the carer, care giver and care receiver in the sector’s changing landscape.

Dr Brown, who is also a former social worker and lecturer, said:

“The successful delivery of this international conference is a fantastic opportunity to bring together carers and those with lived experience; employers; health and care professionals; commissioners and policy legislators; to share ideas, challenge thinking and explore new opportunities.

“By listening to those who provide care and those who draw on care support, we have lessons to learn about creating clear inclusive progression pathways. The event is about recognising the skills knowledge and experience within our workforce and communities, investing in people’s development and working together to build a stronger more sustainable future for the care sector.”

Dr Derek Watson, Associate Professor in Cultural Management at the University, chaired the panel discussion, bringing together perspectives from education, practice and workforce development to explore the future of care careers and supporting meaningful change across the sector.

Those attending the conference were given an insight into how the University is preparing the next generation of the care and health workforce with a tour of the institution’s cutting-edge healthcare teaching facilities.