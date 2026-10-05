Apprenticeships can only Close Skills Gaps if they Reach Everyone

The UK’s skills challenge is well documented. Employers across the economy continue to report shortages in the skills needed to grow, innovate and adapt. At the same time, many people with the potential to meet those needs remain unable to access, complete or progress from the opportunities designed to develop them.

Apprenticeships are rightly central to the response. At their best, they combine learning with meaningful work, build occupational competence and offer credible routes into skilled careers. Yet their contribution will always be constrained if the system is easiest to navigate for those who already understand it, can absorb the practical demands of participation or readily see themselves represented within a sector.

This is why equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging (EDIB) should not sit at the margins of the skills debate. It is not a separate programme or a statement of values detached from operational reality. It shapes how organisations identify potential, develop capability and retain the people on whom future performance depends.

Unlocking talent, not limiting opportunity

Talent is widely distributed; opportunity is not.

Socioeconomic circumstances, disability, ethnicity, gender, geography and caring responsibilities can all influence whether someone hears about an apprenticeship, considers it realistic, can meet its practical requirements or receives the support needed to succeed.

Persistent vacancies alongside untapped potential should prompt employers to look not only at the supply of skills, but also at the assumptions built into how they recruit for them. Are entry requirements genuinely necessary for the occupation, or inherited from established recruitment practices? Are we assessing potential as well as prior attainment? Are opportunities communicated through channels that reach different communities? Do working arrangements exclude people who could otherwise thrive?

These questions matter because avoidable barriers do more than restrict individual opportunity; they narrow the talent available to employers. In a labour market where skills are increasingly valuable, overlooking capable people is not only an equality concern. It is a workforce planning failure.

Access opens the door; belonging shapes what follows

Recruitment, however, is only the first test. An apprentice may enter a programme and still feel that the workplace, learning environment or profession was not designed with someone like them in mind. Representation without inclusion can widen participation on paper without changing the lived experience.

Belonging has practical consequences. Apprentices learn by asking questions, acknowledging uncertainty, testing ideas, making mistakes and responding to feedback. Those behaviours are more likely when people feel respected and psychologically secure. A culture that accommodates difference therefore affects confidence, engagement, learning and ultimately performance.

Belonging does not require everyone to think alike or share the same experiences, opinions or beliefs. Quite the opposite. A genuinely inclusive environment creates space for difference, supported by curiosity, openness and mutual respect. It enables people to contribute as individuals while still feeling that they are a valued part of something shared.

Creating those conditions is a collective responsibility. Employers shape recruitment, job design, line management and workplace culture. Training providers influence programme delivery and learner support. Awarding and assessment organisations can examine whether their approaches enable apprentices to demonstrate competence fairly and consistently. Inclusion is strongest when it is built into programme design rather than introduced only when someone encounters difficulty.

Measure the journey, not just the starting line

Participation data is an important starting point, but it cannot tell us whether opportunity has translated into equitable outcomes. A more meaningful assessment asks who remains on programme, who achieves, where learners encounter difficulty and whether apprentices are able to translate their learning into sustained employment, greater responsibility or further development.

If access becomes more diverse but disparities appear in completion, achievement or subsequent outcomes, the challenge has not disappeared; the barriers may simply have moved further down the process.

That requires better evidence and a willingness to interrogate what it tells us. Where do applicants leave the recruitment process? Are reasonable adjustments understood and provided early enough? Is support proactive, or offered only after someone begins to struggle? Where outcomes differ between groups, are the causes investigated and acted upon?

These questions move inclusion beyond aspiration. They make it part of how organisations evaluate effectiveness, identify weaknesses and continuously improve the apprenticeship experience.

Make inclusion a measure of quality

The next evolution of apprenticeships should make EDIB a hallmark of quality, not a compliance footnote.

A high-quality programme should be challenging. Assessment should be rigorous and achievement should demonstrate genuine occupational competence. Inclusion does not mean compromising those expectations. It means ensuring that everyone with the potential to meet them has a fair opportunity to do so.

The strongest programmes will therefore combine high expectations with accessible opportunity. They will recognise individual needs without lowering standards, remove unnecessary barriers without reducing rigour and create the conditions in which apprentices can demonstrate what they are capable of.

For employers, this means looking beyond established sources of talent and developing a broader, more resilient pipeline of capability. For individuals, it means having a credible route through which potential can become competence, confidence and lasting career opportunity. For the wider apprenticeship system, it means recognising that inclusion and quality are not competing priorities; they are increasingly measures of the same thing.

Closing the skills gap is therefore not simply a matter of creating more apprenticeship opportunities. It depends on whether people can discover those opportunities, access them fairly, belong within them and convert their learning into sustainable careers.

Perhaps the question for every organisation involved in apprenticeships is not simply “How many opportunities are we creating?”, but something more challenging:

Are we designing opportunity around the people we have always reached, or around the full breadth of talent the economy now needs?

By Sohil Zokari, Group Director of Finance, NOCN Group