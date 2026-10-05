AAT and Baltic Apprenticeships partner to combine digital and financial training to meet evolving workforce needs and boost financial literacy

AAT and apprenticeship provider Baltic Apprenticeships are set to boost financial literacy across data apprenticeships through an innovative new partnership. Beginning this month, data apprentices at Baltic interested in finance will access relevant AAT modules depending on their role and development needs. This includes training on financial fundamentals through to commercial finance, profitability, and business performance alongside their data studies.

Baltic’s data apprentices eager to start careers in finance will benefit from the skills boost, with Skills England highlighting the importance of combining financial and digital capability. The UK Standard Skills Classification, which lists proficiency for core skills on a 1 to 5 scale, reported that financial services roles demand significantly higher proficiency in both numeracy (4.3 versus 3.1) and digital literacy (4.2 versus 3.2) compared to the whole workforce.

The importance of financial literacy goes far beyond the finance sector alone. AAT research found that 3 in 5 young people reported struggling with a financial difficulty and the vast majority (83%) wanted to know more about finances. The significant knowledge gap comes from often limited school provision, with just 40% reporting to have had financial education in school. The result is a generation lacking a firm grasp of finances and employers often struggling to plug skills gaps as a result. AAT research shows almost one in five (19%) employers regard financial literacy as a skills gap in their organisation.

While not all data apprentices will directly pursue finance careers, their expanded skillset can boost their employability and support greater workplace efficiency. The financial training will prepare them to identify growth potential, understand financial risk, and better inform financial decision making in their careers.

Chantel Carpenter, Commercial Director at AAT said:

“AAT’s partnership with Baltic means apprentices can build the financial capability employers are looking for alongside their digital skillset. Students will gain an understanding of core finance skills and the commercial context behind the data they work with.

“AAT research highlights the financial education lottery across schools, with many missing out despite a strong appetite to learn more. Young people, just like employers, recognise how valuable financial literacy can be. Through joint action with training providers, we can build stronger talent pipelines and address employer skills gaps.”

Tony Hobbs, CEO, Baltic Apprenticeships said:

“Data skills are becoming fundamental to how organisations understand performance and make decisions, but being able to analyse a dataset is only part of the picture. People also need to understand what those numbers mean in a financial and commercial context.

“By working with AAT, we can bring those skills together in a way that is directly relevant to the workplace. It gives our data apprentices a broader skill set, helping them connect analysis with business performance and giving employers people who can turn information into better-informed decisions.”

Laura Brown, Chief Commercial Officer, Baltic Apprenticeships said:

“Employers are increasingly asking people outside traditional finance teams to work confidently with budgets, performance data and commercial information. Giving our learners practical financial knowledge alongside the data skills they are already developing helps them understand not only what the data is showing, but why it matters to the organisation.

“That can help people work more effectively across teams, have better conversations with finance colleagues and apply their analytical skills to real business challenges.”