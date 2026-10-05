Tetr College of Business Welcomes its Undergraduate Class of 2030, Bringing Together 300 Students for a Four-Year Journey Across Seven Countries

Tetr College of Business, a first-of-its-kind global B-school where students learn business by building real businesses, has welcomed its third undergraduate cohort, to India, bringing together 300 students from 60 countries, including a cohort of young UK entrepreneurs, founders and student leaders. Over the next four years, this group will travel across seven countries, including India, Dubai, China, Ghana, the U.S., Argentina and Europe, building a new business from the ground up in each market and learning to navigate the industries, customers and opportunities unique to it. With three cohorts now underway, Tetr College is building a global community of high-calibre young talent, giving them the scale, exposure and real-world experience to think beyond borders and build for a global economy.

The class of 2030 brings a strong academic profile alongside a wide range of experiences and interests, with an average SAT score of 1440. The cohort represents a diversity of backgrounds, disciplines and perspectives, with students representing fields such as entrepreneurship, finance and management, design, engineering, law, computer science, AI and the sciences, and collectively speaking more than 18 languages. The class also reflects a distinctly global mix, with Asia-Pacific accounting for 45.2% of the cohort, followed by the Americas at 27.4%, Europe at 13.4%, the Middle East at 5.8% and Africa at 4.1%. The cohort also includes students from East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Caribbean and Oceania, bringing together perspectives from diverse markets and cultures.

The incoming class stands out for its strong track record of achievement across entrepreneurship, innovation, social impact and the creative industries. Patryk McGlynn from the U.S. is the Founder and CEO of Plenova Tech, building AI automation solutions for 11 active clients. Franco Arturo Canseco Rodriguez from Mexico has patented his sleep technology, Neutónica, and taken it to Shark Tank México and CES Las Vegas. Ludwig Flesch from Germany has led a fundraising initiative that funded two prosthetic legs, while Sachi Sato from Japan has co-founded an upcycling venture that has transformed more than 600 kg of discarded kimonos into new products.

The UK contingent brings together young founders, entrepreneurs and student leaders with a strong record of building ventures and taking on challenges beyond the classroom. Ben Hughes, founder of Hughes Garden Services, generated around $26K in revenue in nine months while running a lean, locally focused operation, alongside serving as President of his school’s Business Society and Senior Student Representative. Khyan Kamalan has begun building Alias Agency, securing its first client while exploring AI-led growth, and has also raised more than £20K through Karai Welfare. Zachary Alexander Hunter Cope founded Z Cubed Digital, serving paying UK clients while solo-travelling across Southeast Asia at 18, and has since built an AI operating system and a quantitative trading platform backed by 14 years of NASDAQ data. Pranay Sheth founded a retail arbitrage business while still in school and has since launched a subscription-based reselling service. Maanik Manchanda and Soham Handa have also demonstrated strong leadership and resilience through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, with Soham completing the Gold Award.

The calibre of the cohort is further reflected in the university offers received by the students, with several choosing Tetr College over institutions including University College London, King’s College London, the London School of Economics, the University of Warwick, the University of Edinburgh, the University of Toronto, Duke University, Georgetown University, the University of Southern California, Babson College, NYU Stern, the University of Melbourne and the University of Hong Kong, among others.

Pratham Mittal, Founder, Tetr College of Business, said,

“When we started Tetr College, we wanted to rethink what an undergraduate business education could look like if students were given the opportunity to build instead of only study. Three cohorts and more than 600 students into this journey, that vision is coming to life through the calibre, ambition and achievements of our students. They are coming to Tetr College with strong academic foundations, but also with businesses they have started, competitions they have won, audiences they have built and problems they want to solve. Bringing that kind of ambition together from around the world is what makes the Tetr community special.”

Tetr College’s undergraduate program has already led to the creation of several student-founded ventures, including Fluma, an AI powered influencer marketing platform; BluSpru, an AI optimisation SAAS solution; ServeClub, a pickleball equipment brand; Meridian, a consumer hardware startup developing beverage technology solutions; Jhatak, an Indonesian healthy snacks venture; and Nothing But, a clean-label food company offering preservative-free products. Together, these startups have made over USD 1 million in revenue and raised over USD 500,000 in funding from global VCs and founders to support their growth and expansion. Students from Tetr College have also presented their startups to founders at Reebok, and The Network School, Senior Executives at Emirates, and at the Y Combinator Startup School.

The first two cohorts, the Classes of 2028 and 2029, have built 59 dropshipping companies that generated more than $172,000 in revenue and 58 direct-to-consumer brands across fashion, jewellery, wellness, home improvement, games, and food and beverage. Students have also gained professional experience across global markets, receiving 314 internship offers from more than 110 companies across 23 countries within their first two academic years, collectively earning more than $204,681 through these opportunities.

Tarun Gangwar, Co-founder, Tetr College of Business, said,

“What makes the Tetr experience different is that students do not just study how businesses work, they experience what it takes to build one. Their journey takes them from India through Dubai, China, Ghana, the US, Argentina and Europe, with each market bringing a different industry, customer base, business environment and set of challenges. Students have to make decisions, test ideas, respond to real market feedback and work towards tangible outcomes. As they move from one market to the next, they learn to adapt, apply what they have learnt and build with real outcomes in mind. The results from our earlier cohorts give us confidence in this approach, and we are excited to see how the new cohort builds on what has come before.”

Tetr students are mentored by global academicians and industry leaders including Dr. Edward Rogers, Former Chief Knowledge Officer at NASA; Dr. Zal Phiroz of Harvard University; Mr. Stephane de La Faverie, Executive Group President, Estée Lauder; Mr. Nitin Gaur, Former Advisory Board Member at Stanford University; and Mr. Manoj Kohli, Former Country Head, SoftBank. Their learning extends beyond the classroom through business immersions, live projects, founder interactions, internships and industry-led experiences with companies, startups, investors and ecosystem partners including Emaar and EmiratesTesla, Alibaba, Google, the Louvre and the Prado Museum. The global learning experience is enriched through academic partnerships with leading institutions including Fudan University, Cornell University, UBI Business School, Illinois Institute of Technology and Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University, complemented by academic immersion opportunities with the Indian Institute of Technology and INSEAD Executive Education.

Tetr College of Business offers four undergraduate pathways: the Bachelor of Management & Technology, Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence, Bachelor of Finance & Artificial Intelligence, and the integrated Bachelors and Masters in Management & Technology, with students from the incoming cohort enrolled across all four. The Science & AI and Finance & AI programmes combine technology, business and finance, equipping students for an economy increasingly shaped by AI. Across eight terms, students spend each of the first seven terms in a new country, travelling from India to Dubai, China, Ghana, the U.S., Argentina and Europe. In each market, they build a business around its active industries, work towards defined commercial or impact goals and pitch their ventures to investors at the close of the term.

Alongside its undergraduate programmes, Tetr College of Business offers postgraduate programmes including the Master in Management of Technology and the Graduate Program in Entrepreneurial Leadership, as well as executive programmes in Global Family Business Leadership and Global Capital Markets & Trading.

As the third undergraduate cohort begins its journey, Tetr College continues to expand its global community and its approach to business education. With students learning across markets, building ventures and measuring their progress through real outcomes, the school is developing an undergraduate experience designed to prepare students for a world where the ability to build, adapt and execute is as important as what they know.