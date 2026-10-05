Nearly 600 Adult Learners’ Week events showcase power of lifelong learning

The life-changing impact of lifelong learning was in the national spotlight as nearly 600 events and courses were held across Wales during Adult Learners’ Week from September 21 to 27.

Adult learning was discussed in the Senedd, inspiring success stories were highlighted by the media and outstanding learners were celebrated at the annual Inspire! Adult Learning Awards in Cardiff.

Free in-person and online events and activities provided opportunities for adults to discover their passion for learning, brush up their skills, improve their health and wellbeing, progress their career, or seek tailored advice and information on funding or specialised career pathways.

Adult learning providers and community organisations across Wales contributed to the ‘Never Stop Learning’ campaign theme by helping people discover new opportunities. Everything from digital literacy, AI and essential skills to cookery, languages and calligraphy was on offer.

Adult Learners’ Week is co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with Welsh Government with support from The Open University in Wales, National Centre for Learning Welsh, ACT, Agored Cymru and Adult Learning Wales.

Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell, who attended the Inspire! Awards, said:

“Adult Learners’ Week celebrates the life-changing impact of learning and the achievements of adult learners across Wales.

“Through hundreds of free events and the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards, we have seen how learning helps people build confidence, develop new skills and create new opportunities.

“I would like to thank learners, employers, colleges and adult learning providers across Wales for their collaboration and commitment to lifelong learning. Their inspiring stories remind us that, whatever our age or background, it’s never too late to learn and we should never stop learning.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, was delighted by the response to this year’s celebration of adult learning.

“Adult Learners’ Week offered us an important opportunity to both celebrate and promote the impact of learning throughout life,” she said. “We were so pleased to see events, courses and taster sessions taking place right across Wales, informing and inspiring people to take on a new learning journey.

“We hope that the stories shared during the week have shown that there is a learning opportunity out there for everyone as well as a lot of support to help you to succeed.

“Thank you to the incredible network of adult learning providers, local authorities, FE colleges, universities and community partners who help make this important week a success and for the work you do every day to help people to change their lives through learning.”

Learning and Work Institute itself attracted 365 people to policy events held during the week. A Learner Engagement Tool for Adult Community Learning was launched and other events showcased Adult Education in Wales, Adult Essential Skills and the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards, attended by 200 guests.

Five Inspire! Award winners joined the Learning and Work Institute at a special event at the Senedd where they were able to meet their constituency MSs and talk about their inspiring learning stories.

Winners including Welsh learner Hannah Rowlatt from Cardiff, who is registered blind and works as RNIB policy and campaigns officer, were also interviewed on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast show. Hannah also appeared on S4C’s Prynhawn Da programme on Friday.

Speaking in the Senedd, Kiera Marshall, Plaid Cymru MS for Cardiff Penarth, paid tribute to Hannah and all adult learners across Wales.

“The impact of adult learning is life-changing and extends far beyond education,” she said. “It improves health and wellbeing and is fundamental to Wales’ economic growth. It enables adults to access upskilling and reskilling and enhance their lives in ways that we will never understand.

“The adult community learning programme in particular offers people an important route into education, supporting them to access learning in a setting and at a pace that is right for them.”

Referring to Hannah and the 10 other award winners, she added.

“I hope these stories, and thousands like them across Wales, can encourage more people to embrace the message of Adult Learners’ Week to never stop learning.”

NPTC Group of Colleges held information events at Aberafan Shopping Centre, Morrisons store in Neath, Tesco store in Welshpool and Ystradgynlais Job Centre and engagement activities at their campuses.

Fay Harris, NPTC Group of Colleges’ head of marketing and communications, said:

“Through our engagement activities across Powys and Neath Port Talbot, we have seen strong interest in courses ranging from English and Maths GCSEs to Law, Finance, Spanish, Welsh, Catering, Construction and Carpentry.

“These conversations demonstrate the appetite for learning within our communities and reinforce our commitment to providing accessible education that helps people develop skills, boost confidence and achieve their goals.”

Gemma Hallett, founder managing director of miFuture, said:

“Our Adult Learners’ Week session explored how AI is changing the workplace and highlighted the importance of the human capabilities employers continue to value. Adult Learners’ Week helps people build confidence, embrace lifelong learning and develop the skills needed to thrive in a changing world.”

Aberystwyth University held language taster sessions during the week. Elin Mair Mabbutt, the university’s head of lifelong learning, said:

“Language taster sessions are a great way to spark curiosity, build confidence and open doors.

“During Adult Learners’ Week, they shined a light on the power of lifelong learning to help individuals, communities and employers discover how languages can strengthen communication, boost opportunities, connect cultures and inspire people to keep learning.”

Monmouthshire Adult Community Learning organised taster sessions for adult learners of all abilities including guitar and ukulele, German beginners, botanical illustration, willow weaving, English for Speakers of Other Languages, art, felting, cookery and bath bomb workshops.

“Our taster sessions have supported learners to continue their learning journey, gain new skills and improve confidence and wellbeing,” said Chloe Kitchen from Monmouthshire Adult Community Learning. “It was a fantastic opportunity to highlight the inspiring achievements of both our learners and tutors.”

Ebbw Vale Learning Action Centre held 16 taster courses at four centres, one which included a multicultural cooking class with 12 learners all from different ethnicities. Of 50 learners that engaged in the courses, 20 have signed up to continue part-time learning.

“The value of Adult Learners’ Week is that it encourages adults to keep learning throughout their lives, “ said Michelle Seabourne, adult community learning operational lead manager.

“Learning can increase confidence, improve wellbeing, help people gain new skills and qualifications, meet new people and improve their chances of getting a job. It also gives people a second chance in life.”

Museums across Wales also organised a series of events and activities during the week.

“For over six years, Amgueddfa Cymru | National Museum Wales has delivered an engaging and varied Adult Learners Week programme across our family of seven museums,” said Loveday Williams, senior learning, participation and interpretation officer.

“Through strong partnerships and diverse learning opportunities, our 2026 programme has engaged over 2,000 people across Wales, supporting wellbeing, inclusion, meaningful engagement with heritage and community connection.”

Phoebe Brown, Repair Café Wales director, said:

“Repair Cafe Wales were delighted to deliver a beginners sewing workshop in partnership with the University of South Wales for learners in Cardiff. Our attendees left the class ‘feeling empowered and more confident in their ability to learn new skills’.”