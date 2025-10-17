CoLRiC Celebrates its 2025 National Awards

A key benefit of CoLRiC membership is the eligibility to nominate a library or learning resources team or individual for its annual awards – the Innovative Practice Award (CIPA) and the Jeff Cooper Inspirational Information Professional of the Year Award.

CIPA acknowledges creativity, quality and the organisational impact of service provision on the teaching, learning and the student experience, and is sponsored by IS Oxford. The Jeff Cooper Inspirational Information Professional of the Year Award is sponsored by LapSafe® and named in honour of CoLRiC’s founder. It honours outstanding and enthusiastic individuals who have a proven commitment to library and learning resource services, student support and development.

CoLRiC is delighted to announce that the winner of this year’s CIPA trophy is the South Devon College Library Team. The judging panel was impressed by the South West Reading Challenge as a multi-institutional literacy and engagement initiative underpinned by inclusivity and flexibility. The passion for promoting engagement through literacy was tangible in the nomination, alongside a commitment to the wider health and wellbeing agenda promoting greater confidence, reduced anxiety, and stronger educational outcomes.

The cross sectoral elements of the initiative embracing FE colleges, secondary schools and public libraries, are impressive. In 2025, the challenge included ten participating institutions, with reach extending across the South West and as far afield as London and Derby. The team is also commended for the cross-departmental collaboration and delivery, involving curriculum staff, SEN and ESOL teams and learning support.

The South West Reading Challenge demonstrates a scalable, sustainable model for literacy engagement. It promotes independent learning, celebrates diversity in reading ability and interest, and helps all students take pride in their achievements.

Featured photograph: L-R: Leah Crisp, Lianne Smith, Alex Barton, Becky Lovell (challenge designer from the Digital Learning Team) and Denise Goldsack.

CoLRiC is also delighted to announce that the winner of this year’s Jeff Cooper Inspirational Information Professional of the Year Award is Academic Liaison Librarian at Bradford College Amanda Fernandes. The judging panel was impressed by her passion, enthusiasm, creativity and commitment to ESOL and SEN student literacy using interactive and immersive room activities.

Tim Lupton, Head of Learning Development and Innovation at Bradford College writes:

“Amanda is an exceptional person whose boundless passion for innovation and learning experiences has transformed our library’s offer. Her ability to creatively harness digital skills and pedagogy – most notably through the development of a successful escape room – has not only enriched our learners’ engagement but also inspired interest from other colleges. Amanda’s dedication, often investing her own time and energy, continues to elevate our library environment, and we are thrilled that she has won this award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the team and the learners.”

Amanda is elated to receive this CoLRiC accolade.

“It is such an honour to be nominated for and to win this recognised award. I would like to thank my colleagues and managers, who not only inspire me but also support my ideas and my work. I believe in the power of education because I was changed by teachers and librarians throughout my life. Working at Bradford College gives me the opportunity to keep this passion alive, and I hope to inspire others to do the same.”

Lincoln College has also been awarded a Highly Commended CIPA for its Your Skills initiative. The judging panel was impressed by the team’s rebranding of its study skills programme, placing the library at the heart of AI and information literacy support.