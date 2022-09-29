Counsellor to perform live show on World Mental Health Day

A counsellor who delivers mental health training and talks to schools and headteachers across the Midlands is to grace a theatre stage.

Following previous sell-out shows, and performing at this year’s Glastonbury Music Festival, mental health counsellor Sheila McMahon will deliver her new live show at the Lichfield Garrick theatre on World Mental Health Day, on Saturday, October 8 at 7.45pm.

The two-hour show will be based around a work-life balance theme, and Sheila will also be weaving in her trademark humour, alongside singing and dancing into the evening, as well as a tribute to the late Queen.

Sheila, who is CEO of Mind Management For You and was also a guest speaker at Sandwell Headteachers Conference last winter, said: “I’m so looking forward to this show and excited to be counting down to performing, and being back in my happy place. “You can expect the usual mix of stand-up comedy, mental health education, singsong and some dancing …. Bring it on!” For tickets, please visit https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com/whats-on/all-shows/sheilas-mental-health-show-10-work-life-balance

In the meantime, Sheila also has a wealth of free videos with mental health tips and advice in over on her YouTube Channel @ https://www.youtube.com/c/SheilasYouTubeChannel

