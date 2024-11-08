Recognition and honours at College Accolades Ceremony

Stoke on Trent College teams and individual staff members were recognised and celebrated as part of their annual College Accolades awards.

The ceremony, which took place in the Cauldon campus’ Lifestyle building, brought together over 180 staff from across both campuses with awards on offer in the following six different categories.

The Partnership Excellence Award – focuses on working with colleagues, employers and external stakeholders, developing the college’s ever-increasing partnership network

– focuses on working with colleagues, employers and external stakeholders, developing the college’s ever-increasing partnership network The Improving Learner Outcome Award – focuses on members of staff who have had a positive influence to the college environment, going above and beyond to enhance the learner journey

– focuses on members of staff who have had a positive influence to the college environment, going above and beyond to enhance the learner journey The One Team Award – recognises the team that supports their colleagues, rises to challenges and improve cohesion amongst staff and learners across college

– recognises the team that supports their colleagues, rises to challenges and improve cohesion amongst staff and learners across college The Innovation & Creativity Award – recognises an individual and team who have shown innovative use of digital to create impact in teaching and learning, creativity in delivery of services for greater impact or embedding English and Maths across the Curriculum.

– recognises an individual and team who have shown innovative use of digital to create impact in teaching and learning, creativity in delivery of services for greater impact or embedding English and Maths across the Curriculum. The Inspiration Award – recognises staff who’s personal or team endeavours to effect change for learners, teams or the community, in line with the College’s nurturing value.

– recognises staff who’s personal or team endeavours to effect change for learners, teams or the community, in line with the College’s nurturing value. Judge’s Choice for Exceptional application – recognises an individual and a team selecting by judges as being well deserving of recognition and celebration.

The College Accolades provides an opportunity for staff to be recognised for their achievements and contributions over the academic year, those who have gone above and beyond to really live and breathe the College values and deliver for young people and adults across the city. A number of staff were also honoured for their long-service to the college.

Antoinette Lythgoe, Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO at Stoke on Trent College said:

“The College Accolades are a fantastic occasion where we recognise the achievements from our academic and business support colleagues across the previous academic year.

“These awards show how our staff really embody the college’s values of being inclusive, collaborative, courageous, ambitious and nurturing and go the extra mile to create the best college experience for our learners and our partners across the community of Stoke-on-Trent.

“The atmosphere is always fantastic, and really reinforces that we are one team and every person’s contributions are important to our continued success and the achievement of our Skills Ready, Future Ready strategic priorities.”

Nova Abela, Chief People Officer at Stoke on Trent College said:

“I’d like to congratulate and thank all of our nominees and winners. Our college success is built on the significant contributions and achievements of all colleagues, through a vast array of important roles .

“As one team, we continue to recognise exceptional contribution, determination and professionalism of our people who further enhance our College as a great place to study and work.”

Winners of Stoke on Trent College’s College Accolades are as follows:

Judge’s Choice Award

Individual winner – Jillian Woolmer

Team winner – Katie Ashwood & Laura Bithell

The Partnership Excellence Award

Individual winner – Suzy Ball

Team winner – Sports & Public Services Team

The Improving Learner Outcome Award

Individual winner – Sarah Lee

Team winner – Julian Wood & Dave Lancaster

Innovation & Creativity Award

Individual winner – Chloe Snape

Team winner – Community Learning Team

One Team Award

Individual winner – Yvette Leese

Team winner – Maths & English Team

Inspiration Award

Individual winner – Caroline Proctor

Team winner – NEETs Team