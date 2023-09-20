Coventry University named the top UK university for International Student Diversity

Coventry University is the number one UK university in the International Student Diversity Category of the inaugural QS Europe University Rankings.

The QS data published today (20th September) shows 162 different nationalities are represented within Coventry University Group’s student population across the UK. The QS measure reflects the overall ratio of international students as well the number of different nationalities and placed Coventry eighth in Europe.

The ranking shows how internationally attractive a university is to students and the data includes students at Coventry University Group’s seven UK locations in Coventry, London and Scarborough.

Being able to attract a sizable international student population can lead to increased opportunities for networking, cultural exchanges and can provide a more diverse learning experience for students.

Taking into account all assessment categories, the QS Europe University Rankings also place Coventry University within the top 30% of the 688 institutions ranked in Europe overall.

The university’s success in recruiting international students was rewarded with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the category of International Trade – recognising the valuable contribution international students make to the UK economy.

Professor John Latham CBE, Coventry University Vice Chancellor, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to be ranked the UK’s top university for international Student Diversity and the eighth in Europe. It’s a reflection of the hard work we have put into building productive relationships with organisations across the globe, all of which provides enormous benefits to students internationally and within the UK.

“In addition to our campuses in Coventry, Scarborough and London, we also have a campus in Wroclaw in Poland, a branch campus in Egypt, a joint institute in China and have recently launched International Institutes in Morocco.

“We have also established a network of Global Hubs in China, Africa, Dubai, Singapore and Brussels, with another to open in India later this year. These raise our profile and help us develop strong ties to organisations within these markets and helps us tailor our education and research services to address local needs.”

Earlier this year Coventry University was also ranked as one of the top 30 universities in the world for international students for the fourth year in a row in the QS World University Rankings.

Coventry University has a range of support on offer to all students, including those from overseas, such as Student Success Coaches who can help learners adjust to studying in the UK.

Its International Pathways Programme (IPP) is also designed to provide students with the necessary English language skills to begin their studies at Coventry University.

To view the QS Europe University Rankings visit here

