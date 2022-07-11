Coventry University ranks best in the Midlands for overall satisfaction in teaching and more in latest National Student Survey results

Coventry University has been ranked the best in the Midlands for overall satisfaction in the themes of teaching, learning opportunities, and student voice following the latest National Student Survey (NSS) results.

In the latest rankings published last week, Coventry University’s overall position improved by 11 places, jumping from 53rd to 42nd.

As well as its success in a number of the themes of the survey, the institution is now ranked first, or joint first, in the UK in overall satisfaction for four subjects including computer games and animation, drama, history, and planning (urban, rural and regional).

According to Ipsos MORI, which runs the survey on behalf of the Office for Students, nearly half a million students across the UK are invited to take part in the survey each year, giving them an opportunity to provide honest feedback on their experiences of certain courses and education institutions.

The NSS seeks the views of final-year undergraduate students across the UK every year between January and the end of April. The survey enables higher education providers to evaluate and improve their courses continuously, as well as helping prospective students make decisions about where to study.

Professor John Latham CBE, Coventry University Vice-Chancellor, said:

“With nearly 70% of our students completing the NSS this year, we have a lot of rich feedback to help us focus our efforts over the forthcoming year.

“It is particularly pleasing to see we are ranked number one in the UK for four subjects as well as being top in the Midlands for teaching, learning opportunities and student voice.

“The results are a testament to the hard work and efforts of all colleagues over the last year. My thanks go to them all as we continue our commitment to delivering an outstanding student experience.”

Dr Douglas Howat, Dean of Students (Interim) at Coventry University, said:

“These latest NSS rankings represent fantastic progress with the student experience we offer as we continue to strive for excellence. To be recognised as the best in the Midlands for our teaching as well as learning opportunities and the student voice is a testament to our hard work and commitment to helping our students get the best out of their university journey.”

According to the latest NSS data, Coventry University is also now rankedfirst or joint first in overall satisfaction in Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering, Biosciences, Computer Games and Animation, Drama, Earth Sciences, Forensics and Archaeological Sciences, History, Information Systems, Learning Disability Nursing, Mental Health Nursing, Nursing, and Planning (urban, regional and rural) compared to other Midlands higher education institutions that offer those subjects.

