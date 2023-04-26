Coventry University teams up with The British Schools Educational Services Prives to launch new International Institutes in Casablanca

Coventry University has teamed up with The British Schools Educational Services Prives (BSESP) – a national higher education organisation, to open the International Institutes of Engineering and Management (IIEM). The new campus will be located in Bouskoura, a suburb of Casablanca.

This development heralds an important milestone in the University’s global vision.

A formal agreement to open the new campus was approved in Coventry last year during a visit by Mohamed Tahiri, Director of Higher Education at the Moroccan Department of Higher Education, and building work has now been completed.

The campus itself will begin welcoming students in October, but the formal launch involving representatives of the Moroccan Government, British Embassy and Coventry University took place on 25 April.

Courses expected to be on offer at the new campus in Morocco include BA Global Business Management, MBA Global Business, BEng/Meng Electrical and Electronic Engineering, BSc/MSci Architectural Engineering and MSc Engineering Management.

Professor John Latham CBE, Coventry University Vice-Chancellor said:

“We believe building strong links across the globe offers enormous benefits to learners internationally and in Coventry, enabling the sharing of best practice.

“Coventry University has been recognised for its international efforts, being awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the category of Global Trade, and everything we do involves collaboration – working together gets the best outcomes for learners. This campus is a great example of that approach.”

Tariq Obaid, president IIEM, said:

“This collaboration with Coventry University is a fantastic opportunity to offer UK higher education to learners in Morocco. The standard of education available in Morocco has continued to rise under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and we are delighted to have received such strong support for this new campus from the British Embassy and the British Council.

Professor Richard Wells, Pro-Vice Chancellor (International) at Coventry University Group, said:

“This project offers huge benefits to learners in Morocco and helps to further boost Coventry University’s profile across the globe. The campus provides fantastic facilities and will give graduates highly desirable engineering and management qualifications.”

Find out more about the new campus by visiting https://iiem.ac.ma/

