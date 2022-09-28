Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Cranfield University in Working Families Top 30 Employers

Cranfield University September 28, 2022
0 Comments
Hand reaching out
1st for EPA In Article Block advert Sept 22

Cranfield University has been recognised for its excellence as a family-friendly employer after being ranked in the Top 30 in the UK by the charity Working Families. Cranfield is the only university to be recognised in the 2022 list.

The Working Families Top 30 Employers 2022 gives a picture of organisations’ flexible and family-friendly policies and practices that specifically support parents and carers.

Now in its thirteenth year, employers large and small from across the public, private, and third sectors compete annually to gain a place on the charity’s list of Top Employers for Working Families. 

Hiran Odedra, Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Cranfield University, said:

“It’s a real achievement for Cranfield get into the Working Families Top 30 Employers list because there are so many organisations doing fantastic things to promote and embed work-life balance, wellbeing and family-friendly practices.

“It’s great for us to be recognised for all the work we are doing in this area, and it demonstrates what a great place Cranfield is to work. It will also help us to continue to attract, recruit and retain diverse talent as this is one of our key aspirations in our new strategy – to become an employer of choice.”

Jane van Zyl, CEO of Working Families, said:

“We are delighted to recognise the outstanding organisations that made our Top Employers for Working Families list this year.

“These employers excelled in our rigorous benchmarking process, proving they are leading the way in building family-friendly workplaces in the UK.

“The variety of sizes and sectors represented on this year’s list demonstrates that with a commitment to best practice and an appetite to innovate, it is possible for any organisation to support their people through embedding flexible and family-friendly practices.”

Others on the list include the Crown Prosecution Service and the Bank of England. Find out more about Cranfield’s new strategy – Ambition 2027.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Work and leadership
Published in: Education, Work and leadership
Cranfield University

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this