Cranfield University in Working Families Top 30 Employers

Cranfield University has been recognised for its excellence as a family-friendly employer after being ranked in the Top 30 in the UK by the charity Working Families. Cranfield is the only university to be recognised in the 2022 list.

The Working Families Top 30 Employers 2022 gives a picture of organisations’ flexible and family-friendly policies and practices that specifically support parents and carers.

Now in its thirteenth year, employers large and small from across the public, private, and third sectors compete annually to gain a place on the charity’s list of Top Employers for Working Families.

Hiran Odedra, Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Cranfield University, said:

“It’s a real achievement for Cranfield get into the Working Families Top 30 Employers list because there are so many organisations doing fantastic things to promote and embed work-life balance, wellbeing and family-friendly practices.

“It’s great for us to be recognised for all the work we are doing in this area, and it demonstrates what a great place Cranfield is to work. It will also help us to continue to attract, recruit and retain diverse talent as this is one of our key aspirations in our new strategy – to become an employer of choice.”

Jane van Zyl, CEO of Working Families, said:

“We are delighted to recognise the outstanding organisations that made our Top Employers for Working Families list this year.

“These employers excelled in our rigorous benchmarking process, proving they are leading the way in building family-friendly workplaces in the UK.

“The variety of sizes and sectors represented on this year’s list demonstrates that with a commitment to best practice and an appetite to innovate, it is possible for any organisation to support their people through embedding flexible and family-friendly practices.”

Others on the list include the Crown Prosecution Service and the Bank of England. Find out more about Cranfield’s new strategy – Ambition 2027.

